Quick Reaction: Raptors 110, Hornets 108

B+ J. Poeltl 32 MIN, 13 PTS, 9 REB, 1 AST, 0 STL, 6-7 FG, 0-0 3FG, 1-2 FT, 0 BLK, 1 TO, 6 +/- Poeltl’s screen setting tonight was tremendous, and his soft touch was also on full display tonight as well. Charlotte is a team known for their rebounding and Poeltl also kept the rebounding differential close tonight. He had a huge but under the radar play In the closing minutes when he sealed off his own man so RJ could get free for a layup.

A S. Barnes 33 MIN, 16 PTS, 6 REB, 6 AST, 1 STL, 8-16 FG, 0-1 3FG, 0-0 FT, 2 BLK, 1 TO, -6 +/- In a game where Toronto led big early but found themselves having to fend off the young Hornets Scottie Barnes had some huge buckets in the fourth to give Toronto some cushion and keep them in the game. His defense was once again superb, he was such a force in the paint tonight and instrumental in Toronto’s win.

B I. Quickley 31 MIN, 15 PTS, 10 REB, 4 AST, 2 STL, 6-11 FG, 3-8 3FG, 0-0 FT, 0 BLK, 3 TO, 7 +/- Quickley’s string of strong games continued tonight, and his patented floater touch looked refined tonight as well. He had an ill-advised three late in the game that led to Charlotte taking the lead on a fast-break, but overall Quickley was a nice tertiary player tonight.

A+ B. Ingram 37 MIN, 27 PTS, 6 REB, 3 AST, 2 STL, 9-21 FG, 3-6 3FG, 6-7 FT, 3 BLK, 5 TO, 2 +/- Ingram’s on ball scoring is something that is expected from hi and with 27 points tonight and an array of mid-range jumpers, he was the scoring presence the tToronto needed tonight. But defensively he had a huge block late on what would’ve been a sure-fire dunk that helped Toronto out tremendously.

B R. Barrett 33 MIN, 16 PTS, 3 REB, 3 AST, 1 STL, 7-16 FG, 1-4 3FG, 1-3 FT, 0 BLK, 1 TO, 1 +/- RJ’s finishing wasn’t as strong as we’ve seen it be tonight, and there were definitely some that he’d like to get back as well. Defensively he was a active tonight, willingly switching in actions and digging in on drives as well.

B S. Mamukelashvili 15 MIN, 7 PTS, 4 REB, 1 AST, 0 STL, 3-7 FG, 1-2 3FG, 0-0 FT, 1 BLK, 1 TO, -3 +/- Mamu may have only had one assist but it was a rifle of a pass to Barnes for a dunk. Mamu’s attention to detail on defense also stuck out tonight, especially as a helper in the paint.

B+ G. Dick 19 MIN, 10 PTS, 1 REB, 2 AST, 0 STL, 3-5 FG, 2-3 3FG, 2-2 FT, 0 BLK, 0 TO, 6 +/- Gradey’s movement on offense was impressive tonight, there were a few rough moments on defense but all in all it was a solid performance from him, he knocked down his catch and shoot threes and his cutting opened things up for others as well.

C- J. Shead 20 MIN, 2 PTS, 2 REB, 4 AST, 2 STL, 1-2 FG, 0-1 3FG, 0-0 FT, 1 BLK, 3 TO, -7 +/- Shead could not get involved much tonight, perhaps it was the size of Charlotte that held him back from playmaking like he has throughout this season.

C+ C. Murray-Boyles 15 MIN, 4 PTS, 1 REB, 1 AST, 0 STL, 1-3 FG, 0-0 3FG, 2-2 FT, 0 BLK, 1 TO, 2 +/- The rookie forward wasn’t too involved tonight, only playing 15 minutes, but in these minutes he used his size well against Charlotte, and moved well on defense.