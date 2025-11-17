Scottie Barnes breaks Raptors’ franchise record for steal-and-block streak

“Stocks” — a favorite term among fantasy basketball players — combines two of the most disruptive defensive stats: steals and blocks. And right now, it matters for one major reason: Scottie Barnes just set a new Raptors franchise record with 10 straight games recording both a steal and a block, surpassing the previous mark held by Vince Carter during his electric 1999–2000 “Air Canada” season.

Barnes’ streak began on October 29, the first game Toronto played without Jakob Poeltl this season — a night that also saw the Raptors get blown out 139–121 by the Houston Rockets, dropping them to a discouraging 1–4 start. But since that low point, Toronto has completely flipped its momentum, and Barnes’ defensive surge has been at the center of the turnaround.

Over this ten-game run, Barnes has been a defensive force, averaging more than 2 blocks per game across his previous nine outings (not counting tonight’s still-ongoing game) and adding roughly 1.5 steals per game. He’s delivered standout performances, including five blocks in wins over both Cleveland (126–113) and Memphis (117–104), plus a four-steal outing against Milwaukee in a dominant 128–100 victory.

Simply put: Scottie Barnes isn’t just stuffing the stat sheet — he’s redefining what a two-way star looks like in Toronto.

TABLE Fare + Social is a vibrant food hall in the heart of Toronto’s financial district, offering a unique dining and social experience just steps from transit and the arena—perfect for pregame meals before tip-off. Open weekdays from 11am to 10pm, TABLE serves up morning treats, creative eats, and lively after-work events. With a private terrace overlooking Toronto’s elevated park, guests enjoy stunning views alongside year-round programming that includes food tastings, cooking classes, live music, and pop-up events designed to spark connection and creativity.

Follow along @Tablefood hall or tablefoodhall.com