‘Best value free agency signing of the entire offseason’: Zach Lowe on Raptors’ Mamukelashvili

Sandro Mamukelashvili has found his place leading one of the best bench units in the NBA.

The Toronto Raptors have won eight of their last nine games, and as a result have moved into sole possession of the 3rd seed in the Eastern Conference. A huge reason for the team’s success this year has been the high level play of the Raptors’ reserves, who boast the highest net-rating among second units at plus 4.9.

It’s been a complete team effort from the bench unit, but a primary reason for the early-season success has been the addition of Sandro Mamukelashvili:

Mamu has been bang for the buck, maybe the best value free agency signing of the entire offseason … He has completely changed their team. – Zach Lowe

And changed the team he has, Mamukelashvili has the second-highest on/off differential on the squad, behind only Gradey Dick. After bouncing around the league, the 2021 54th overall pick may have finally found a home in Toronto.

“For four years it’s been a tough spot for me to figure out my spot in the NBA, so hopefully I’ll take another step to show that I belong and I’m a rotational piece [with the Raptors].“ – Sandro Mamukelashvili via TSN

The 5th year Georgian center is having a career-year, in only 17.8 minutes per game he is averaging 9.4 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 1.8 assists on 58% shooting from the field, 45% from the three, and 80% at the free-throw line.

What he provides for Toronto is exactly what they need, while Poeltl is an excellent starting center, having a big man who can stretch the floor provides a counter-punch. According to Basketball Reference, eight of the ten highest net rating lineups for Toronto this season include Mamukelashvili.

While Mamukelashvili may be the best value free agent signing of the off-season, there’s an argument to be made that he is the Raptors’ best free-agency acquisition of all time. While that may be a testament to how bad free agency has been for Toronto, Mamukelashvili is making the argument that it attests to how good he has been.