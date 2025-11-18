Collin Murray-Boyles listed as questionable for matchup against Philadelphia

Collin Murray-Boyles has been listed as questionable for the Toronto Raptors’ upcoming matchup in Philadelphia on Wednesday, November 19, due to right knee soreness. The designation comes as a mild surprise, given that Murray-Boyles suited up in the team’s most recent game—a 110–108 win over the Charlotte Hornets—in which he logged 15 minutes and scored four points.

In more positive injury news for Toronto, Ochai Agbaji has been upgraded to probable after missing the last four games. His most recent appearance came in the Raptors’ 130–120 loss in Philadelphia, where he made his first start of the season but failed to score, finishing with just two rebounds in 15 minutes of action. It’s been a difficult start to the year for Agbaji, who is coming off a career season in which he averaged 10.4 points on an efficient 49.8% shooting from the field and 39.9% from three. Through nine games in the current campaign, his minutes have fallen to 13.9 per game, and his shooting has dipped to 36% from the field and just 8.3% from beyond the arc.

