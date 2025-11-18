The Raptors are on Fire

Samson Folk & Trevon Heath are joined by Nekias Duncan to discuss the Raptors hot streak.

From Louis’ piece:

“With Toronto unable to finish things, unable to grow a lead, Ingram shouldered the burden. He did it, of course, with physicality. He rejected a screen from Barrett, bulldozed his way straight into Charlotte’s waiting big, and threw a one-handed dunk into his teeth.

Then the blocks. My god the blocks. Heroic, outrageous, silly. Clutch, audacious. With seconds remaining, Ingram slunk into the paint for a game-saving help block from behind, his third of the game. Barnes topped him with zero on the clock with a real game-saving block on an offensive rebound from Charlotte. Both swats preserved the two-point lead.

Just prior to those preposterous blocks came the third Barnes post-up that defined Toronto’s game. Barnes tied the game with a minute left on a post-up, half-spinning into a two-hand dunk through his defender’s body. The team was playing tired and slow, but Barnes knew he was the biggest and the strongest player on the floor.

Good teams win in different ways. And so far through this young season, it is inarguable that the Raptors are a good team. Toronto keeps climbing the standings and is now tied for third in the East. Barnes remains a dominant leader. We’re now watching just how far he can lift this team.”

Kai’s grades from the Quick Reaction:

“Brandon Ingram A+: Ingram’s on ball scoring is something that is expected from him and with 27 points tonight and an array of mid-range jumpers, he was the scoring presence that Toronto needed tonight. But defensively he had a huge block late on what would’ve been a sure-fire dunk that helped Toronto out tremendously.”

Enjoy the episode. We’re having a blast covering the team right now.

Have a blessed day.