Quick Reaction: Raptors 121, 76ers 112

B+ J. Poeltl 33 MIN, 19 PTS, 8 REB, 4 AST, 1 STL, 8-10 FG, 0-0 3FG, 3-4 FT, 0 BLK, 1 TO, 4 +/- Poeltl’s push shot in the short mid-range was working early. Poeltl’s decision making from the middle of the floor and the dunkers spot was good as well, after a screen he found himself with the space for a push shot or the opportunity to kick the ball out and he often made the right decision.

B S. Barnes 36 MIN, 16 PTS, 9 REB, 5 AST, 1 STL, 8-17 FG, 0-2 3FG, 0-0 FT, 1 BLK, 6 TO, 14 +/- Scottie’s defensive presence loomed large tonight, he stepped out on the perimeter plenty, he protected the rim well and he fed Poeltl inside many times, an all around game for Barnes.

A I. Quickley 38 MIN, 18 PTS, 5 REB, 6 AST, 3 STL, 7-15 FG, 4-9 3FG, 0-0 FT, 0 BLK, 1 TO, 8 +/- Quickley was as reliable down the stretch as you could imagine, he hit multiple huge threes in the 4th which kept the Sixers from overtaking Toronto’s lead. He hit spot up threes, but his last three was a brilliant pull-up three after a screen from Poeltl that silenced the Sixers comeback hopes.

B+ B. Ingram 31 MIN, 22 PTS, 0 REB, 5 AST, 0 STL, 7-10 FG, 2-2 3FG, 6-7 FT, 0 BLK, 4 TO, -1 +/- Ingram’s scoring was strong, plenty of mid range shots, got to the line, knocked down catch and shoot triples, but foul trouble kept him from having as much of an impact as he could’ve.

A- R. Barrett 34 MIN, 22 PTS, 3 REB, 4 AST, 0 STL, 6-12 FG, 2-5 3FG, 8-9 FT, 0 BLK, 0 TO, 7 +/- RJ wasn’t able to do much early on, despite having multiple good looks he just wasn’t finding the bottom of the net early and his finishing was lackluster as well. He began to put in some looks in the second half, cutting to the rim, hitting a triple in transition, and finding his way to the free throw line time and time again, a tale of two halves for Barrett tonight.

B S. Mamukelashvili 15 MIN, 7 PTS, 2 REB, 2 AST, 2 STL, 2-5 FG, 0-2 3FG, 3-4 FT, 0 BLK, 0 TO, 5 +/- Mamu was pretty good as a secondary playmaker, it was a quiet start for him but as the game progressed he was screening and rolling to get to the cup for layups and he was also kicking the ball out well.

B- G. Dick 15 MIN, 4 PTS, 1 REB, 0 AST, 1 STL, 2-4 FG, 0-2 3FG, 0-0 FT, 1 BLK, 0 TO, 4 +/- Played the passing lane perfectly on a steal which led to a transition dunk for him. Took a charge after stepping over to help. His closeout attacking was strong and he kept the ball moving which led to looks for teammates like when he drew two to the ball and threw a slick bounce pass to Barnes. He did everything but knock down his jumpers, but he still had a positive impact.

C- J. Shead 20 MIN, 0 PTS, 2 REB, 6 AST, 1 STL, 0-3 FG, 0-1 3FG, 0-0 FT, 0 BLK, 1 TO, -7 +/- Shead couldn’t really find any lanes to the basket on the ball, and he wasn’t able to get many shots up, his defense was also a struggle as well tonight.

A J. Walter 15 MIN, 11 PTS, 1 REB, 1 AST, 3 STL, 4-5 FG, 3-4 3FG, 0-0 FT, 0 BLK, 1 TO, 8 +/- Knocked down a triple out of a pick and pop as the screener, had some trouble sticking with Maxey early. Had a great dig on a drive which led to a fast break and free throws for Toronto. Walter hit a sweet floater off the glass, which showed off some of his on-ball ability. 3 of 4 from behind the arc and he seemed confident in his jumper.