The Toronto Raptors have officially ruled out 2025 ninth-overall pick Collin Murray-Boyles for their upcoming home matchup against the Washington Wizards. This will be the rookie’s second straight absence after suffering a right MCL sprain in Toronto’s nail-biting victory over the Charlotte Hornets.

On Washington’s side, Alex Sarr is the only starter with an uncertain status, as he’s currently listed as questionable. The sophomore big man sat out their previous game against the Brooklyn Nets due to a toe injury, but he has been impressive to start the season, averaging 18.3 points, 8.2 rebounds, and 2.2 blocks on 51.9 percent shooting—in just 29 minutes per game. Joining him on the injury report is former lottery pick Marvin Bagley III, who is listed as doubtful with a right hip contusion.

For Toronto, Murray-Boyles stands as the team’s only official absence, discounting players currently on G-League assignment. Ochai Agbaji, who appeared on the injury report prior to the Raptors’ matchup with Philadelphia, was available but received a DNP–Coach’s Decision as he continues to work through a slow start to the season.

TABLE Fare + Social is a vibrant food hall in the heart of Toronto’s financial district, offering a unique dining and social experience just steps from transit and the arena—perfect for pregame meals before tip-off. Open weekdays from 11am to 10pm, TABLE serves up morning treats, creative eats, and lively after-work events. With a private terrace overlooking Toronto’s elevated park, guests enjoy stunning views alongside year-round programming that includes food tastings, cooking classes, live music, and pop-up events designed to spark connection and creativity.

Follow along @Tablefood hall or tablefoodhall.com