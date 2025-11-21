Gameday: Wizards @ Raptors, November 21

With the Toronto Raptors currently on a five-game winning streak, their path to extending it to six is very clear. The Washington Wizards are 1-13, at the bottom of the east, and could be without their best player in Alexandre Sarr as well. In most games against lower competition this season, Toronto has not let games slip away, this is a team that has beaten the teams they should beat and that should continue tonight as well. On paper this game looks like it should be a blowout in Toronto’s favor, but Washington does have some microwave scorers that can keep things close if Toronto takes their foot off the gas.

Raptors Outlook

Record: 10-5 | 2nd in Eastern Conference

Offensive Rating: 117.8 (8th) | Defensive Rating: 112.8 (14th) | Net Rating: +5.0 (9th)

Toronto’s offense has gelled during this new win streak. The ball flows in transition seamlessly, there’s an effort to get out on the break to create good looks as Toronto is the number one team in transition frequency. Immanuel Quickley has begun to put together better performances more consistently, Scottie Barnes has been a mad man in transition and his paint touch has looked strong, and Brandon Ingram continues to wow with his offensive creation night after night.

Against a team like Washington who have 1 win on the season, and one of the worst defenses in the league, this offense should run circles around them. Defensively, CJ McCollum has shown that he can put up points when given enough volume. He’s averaging 16 points per night, albeit on 52 percent true-shooting, but on a team like this he has the green light to keep putting shots up. Khris Middleton is also in Washington, and you never know when he will have a game where he looks like the Middleton of old. These scoring threats from Washington are obviously not very threatening, and as long as Toronto stays engaged they should be going home with a 6-game winning streak.

Wizards Outlook

Record: 1-13 | 15th in Eastern Conference

Offensive Rating: 107.6 (28th) | Defensive Rating: 123.4 (29th) | Net Rating: -15.7 (30th)

Another season and the Washington Wizards are still in rebuild mode. They have had some bright spots this year, as Alexandre Sarr is playing the best basketball of his young career, and Kyshawn George is showing that he can be a part of their future core as well. George is averaging 17.4 points per game, 6.2 rebounds per game, and 4.8 assists per game, and shooting a blistering 45.5 percent from downtown and 62 percent true-shooting. Sarr is questionable with a toe injury so his absence would make a bad team even worse.

Washington has lost 12 games in a row, with their last loss coming at the hands of the Brooklyn Nets. For Wizards fans, their only hope watching WIzards games is to see the young players show flashes of what they could be in the future, because they surely will not be winning many games this season.

Game Info

Tip-Off: 7:30 p.m. ET

Television: TSN

Venue: Scotiabank Arena

Starting Lineups (Projected)

Washington Wizards

PG: CJ McCollum

SG: Kyshawn George

SF: Bilal Coulibaly

PF: Khris Middleton

C: Tristan Vukcevic

Toronto Raptors

PG: Immanuel Quickley

SG: RJ Barrett

SF: Brandon Ingram

PF: Scottie Barnes

C: Jakob Poeltl

Injury Report

Toronto Raptors

Collin Murray-Boyles (Knee) – Out

Jonathan Mogbo (Assignment) – Out

A.J. Lawson (Two-way) – Out

Chucky Hepburn (Two-way) – Out

Alijah Martin (Two-way) – Out

Washington Wizards

Alexandre Sarr (Toe) – Questionable

Marvin Bagley Jr. (Right Hip) – Doubtful

Team Spread Money Total Toronto Raptors +13.5 (–105) -900 O 239.5 (-110) Washington WIzards -13.5 (-115) +575 U 239.5 (-110)

Odds as of Nov.21, 10:00 p.m ET

All Toronto Raptors odds are provided by NBA Betting Site Betway!