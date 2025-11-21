Quick Reaction: Wizards 110, Raptors 140

Immanuel Quickley

After a rough start to the season, Quickley has completely flipped the narrative with a stretch of composed, high-impact basketball. The playmaking has been steady all year, and tonight was no exception. His efficiency—once a major concern—has surged, and he continues to show real growth on the defensive end.

Grade: A

RJ Barrett

Strong outing from RJ. Unfortunately, an early second-quarter shot-clock-beating highlight was taken off the board, but he stayed aggressive in the paint and delivered an efficient scoring night overall. His free-throw shooting was disappointing again, but everything else—from shot selection to finishing—was locked in.

Grade: A

Brandon Ingram

Ingram did a lot of his damage at the stripe, absorbing heavy contact all night. He flashed his full all-around game—the same versatility he showcased in New Orleans—but with the Raptors playing so well, he hasn’t been asked to shoulder as much. Seeing him step into a more complete role was a welcome sight from the Notorious BI3.

Grade: A

Scottie Barnes

Scottie knocked down his threes and worked effectively in the post. Even as the second-highest-usage player in the offence, he consistently makes the right read and picks his spots with maturity.

Grade: A-

Jakob Poeltl

Strong interior defence and offensive rebounding from Poeltl tonight. He wasn’t asked to create much offensively—which is perfectly fine—but his free-throw shooting once again stood out as the glaring weak spot in his game.

Grade: B

Jamal Shead

Another impressive showing from Shead. Even without the steal numbers, his active hands disrupted plays all night. Combine that with his steady playmaking, and it’s becoming clearer each game that he’s locking down the backup point-guard role for good. Following up last year’s strong rookie campaign, he’s showing real progression.

Grade: A+

Gradey Dick

The shot has been cold for a while now, and Gradey’s inconsistency is opening the door for Battle or a healthy CMB to push for his rotation minutes.

Grade: D-

Ja’Kobe Walter

Even on nights when the offence isn’t there, Walter continues to deliver committed, reliable defence. The effort level never dips.

Grade: B-

Sandro Mamukelashvili

Showed his sneaky transition speed again and hit the offensive glass hard. There were a few second-chance and free-throw opportunities he likely wants back, but overall he contributed solid minutes and played a part in a comfortable team win.

Grade: A

Garrett Temple

Garbage-time run.

Grade: N/A

Ochai Agbaji

Got a brief look late in the second quarter after sitting out last game, but forced a couple of shots that didn’t fall. Most of his production came in garbage time on what was otherwise a quiet night.

Grade: D

Jamison Battle

Garbage-time appearance. He was set to check in with three minutes left in the second quarter, but the stoppage never came.

Grade: N/A

Darko Rajaković

Darko once again kept Battle out of the rotation despite his recent hot shooting, opting instead to give Agbaji the first look. Aside from that—and a questionable missed challenge—there wasn’t much to critique as Toronto controlled the game comfortably from start to finish.

Grade: A-

Three Takeaways