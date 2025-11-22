Raptors clinch east group A in the NBA Cup tournament

After last nights 140-110 shellacking of the lowly Washington Wizards, the Toronto Raptors moved to 3-0 in their group in the NBA Cup tournament. During NBA Cup play the Raptors have beaten the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Atlanta Hawks as well, and they are the only team in their group to remain undefeated. Not only do they have the best record in their group, but they also have the highest point differential at +52, which also helps determine who wins a group.

By winning their group, Toronto has clinched a spot in the NBA cup quarterfinal, which means they will have a chance to compete in the knockout round. The winners of every NBA cup group advance to the knockout round, along with two wild-card teams that are selected by who has the best record and point differential amongst non group winning teams.

Toronto will be playing their next NBA Cup game or games on December 9th or 10th, and if they win in the quarterfinal they will have the opportunity to travel to Las Vegas to play in the NBA Cup semifinal and potentially the NBA Cup final. With the way Toronto has been playing on this 6-game winning-streak, it is entirely possible that they could win this entire tournament and earn the prize money and trophy for their team.