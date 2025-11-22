Raptors trounce Wizards, advance to NBA Cup knockout stage for first time ever

The Toronto Raptors became the first team to reach the knockout stage in the association, demolishing the Washington Wizards 140-110 on Friday night.

In the first meaningful NBA Cup game in Toronto Raptors’ history, the team became the first to reach the knockout stage in the association, demolishing the Washington Wizards 140-110 on Friday night.

Thanks to an Indiana Pacers loss, Toronto punched its ticket to the quarterfinals for the first time since the cup’s inception in the 2023-2024 season, while improving its record to 11-5.

The win marked the 10th in the last 11 games for Toronto and also the sixth straight victory for the Raptors — their longest win streak since February of 2022 — while the Wizards have now lost an abysmal 13th straight game and now hold a 1-14 record.

As many would have expected, the Raptors dominated right from the tip. Toronto jumped out to an 11-2 start before a Wizards timeout, with Immanuel Quickley scoring five quick points as a part of the run.

Washington got right back into it, however, with Cam Whitmore coming off the bench and sparking a 7-2 run to make it a four-point game. The first quarter of runs continued, as yet once again the transitional lineup featuring Sandro Mamukelashvili, Jamal Shead, and Gradey Dick won their minutes, helping Toronto respond with an 11-3 run of their own.

Ultimately, the opening frame ended with Toronto out ahead, leading Washington 31-20.

The start of the second quarter was all RJ Barrett, scoring three straight baskets in the opening minutes of the frame. His former New York Knicks teammate, Quickley, also continued to contribute, hitting a floater, snagging a dime, and draining a pull-up three, helping Toronto maintain a nine-point lead midway through the quarter.

Toronto continued to pour it on, eventually taking the lead out to 14, their largest lead up to this point. Sixth overall pick Tre Johnson finished the quarter strong for Washington, though, as he ultimately scored 12 points in 11 minutes to cut Toronto’s lead to 10 (57-47) at the break.

It was the Barrett and C.J. McCollum show to begin the third quarter, with the Mississauga native pouring in five quick points, while McCollum scored 10 of Washington’s first 12 points in the frame.

Barrett and Scottie Barnes helped break this one open; however, with each scoring 10 in the quarter and helping Toronto on a 10-2 run to make it a 20-point lead.

The Raptors’ bench finished the quarter strong, per usual, as Toronto put up a franchise-high for points in a quarter with 48 points, to lead Washington 105-77 heading into the fourth.

Not much happened in the fourth quarter, as the benches slowly started to empty while Toronto maintained at least a 20-point lead the rest of the way, eventually extending it out to 30.

It was a big night for the wing trio, as Brandon Ingram, Barnes, and Barrett all did their thing. Ingram had 24 points, eight rebounds and six assists, Barrett scored 24 points and pulled down eight rebounds and four assists, while Barnes added 23 points, five rebounds, and three steals.

It was also a great game from Mamukelashvili, who put up a season-high 23 points to go along with seven rebounds and two assists.

The Raptors’ homestand continues with three more games at Scotiabank Arena, against the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday, the Cleveland Cavaliers on Monday, and the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday.