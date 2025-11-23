RJ Barrett leaves matchup against Nets with knee injury

During Toronto’s matchup with the Brooklyn Nets tonight, Raptors guard RJ Barrett exited the game early with an apparent knee injury. After a fast break dunk, Barrett showed immediate discomfort and headed back to the locker room.

Barrett played 20 minutes in tonight’s game and added in 16 points during those minutes.

RJ Barrett went straight to the locker room after this play. Not sure what happened. pic.twitter.com/US56eEoGb2 — Esfandiar Baraheni (@JustEsBaraheni) November 24, 2025

An injury to Barrett would be a huge blow to this Raptors team, as he is one of the leading scorers and an integral part of their offense. This season, Barrett is posting averages of 19.6 points per game, 5 rebounds per game on 59 percent true-shooting. Barrett has not missed a game this season, and depending on the diagnosis after tonight’s game he could miss some time.

