Gameday: Cavaliers @ Raptors, November 24

The Raptors are pulling in to a 12-5 record, which is good enough for currently the second seed in the Eastern Conference. They come into tonight’s contest on a seven-game win streak, their opponent? The team directly below them in the Eastern Conference with a 12-6 record, the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Raptors Outlook

Record: 12-5 | 2nd in Eastern Conference

Offensive Rating: 119.2 (5th) | Defensive Rating: 112.6 (11th) | Net Rating: +6.6 (5th)

Raptors previous results

vs Nets W 119-109

vs Wizards W 140-110

vs 76ers W 121-112

vs Hornets W 110-108

@ Pacers W 129-111

The Raptors are coming into tonight facing tough competition, as the times have been good lately, beating mostly lower-tier teams, but this game gives Toronto a chance to make a statement if they can pull off a win against the Cavs. Toronto has actually already played the Cavaliers two times in this young NBA season and pulled off a win both times, so they’ll look to keep their good run going against one of the contenders of the East. Currently on the injury report, Toronto’s only showing for Jakob Poeltl and RJ Barrett. The bench has really stepped up recently, though, as Jamal Shead is giving Toronto no doubt that he is at least their backup point guard of the future. Sandro Mamukelashvili has been proving everyone why he was the bargain of the summer in free agency, as he’s really stepped his game up to another level lately. Gradey Dick and Ja’Kobe Walter have both been inconsistent on the offensive side of the ball, but in their previous outing against Brooklyn, both shot efficiently well and gave Toronto an offensive boost.

Cavaliers Outlook

Record: 12-6 | 3rd in Eastern Conference

Offensive Rating: 116.5 (14th) | Defensive Rating: 111.9 (6th) | Net Rating: +4.6 (12th)

Cavaliers previous results

vs Clippers W 120-105

vs Pacers W 120-109

vs Rockets L 114-104

vs Bucks W 118-106

vs Grizzlies W 108-100

Cleveland enters tonight on good form themselves, as their only loss in their previous five results has been at the hands of a worthy foe, the Houston Rockets. The Cavs enter the night with a hefty injury report, as currently, there are five players on the list: Craig Porter, Lonzo Ball, Jarrett Allen, Sam Merrill, and Max Strus. That’s four starting players who have been in their lineups and are mainstays in the rotation this year. Anyways, they’ll have their star man Donovan Mitchell, who is currently averaging a whooping 30.8 points per game, good enough for the fifth-highest scorer in the league.

Game Info

Tip-Off: 7:00 p.m. ET

Television: SN

Venue: TSN Radio 1050

Starting Lineups (Projected)

Cleveland Cavaliers

PG: Darius Garland

SG: Donovan Mitchell

SF: Jaylon Tyson

PF: De’Andre Hunter

C: Evan Mobley

Toronto Raptors

PG: Immanuel Quickley

SG: RJ Barrett

SF: Brandon Ingram

PF: Scottie Barnes

C: Sandro Mamukelashvili

Injury Report

Toronto Raptors

Jakob Poeltl (Back) – Questionable

RJ Barrett (Knee) – Questionable

Cleveland Cavaliers

Sam Merrill (Hand) – Questionable

Craig Porter (Hamstring) – Questionable

Lonzo Ball (Knee) – Questionable

Jarrett Allen (Finger) – Questionable

Max Strus (Foot) – Out

Max Strus

Team Spread Money Total Toronto Raptors +1.5 (–115) +100 O 237.5 (-110) Cleveland Cavaliers -1.5 (-105) -120 U 237.5 (-110)

Odds as of Nov.24, 12:00 a.m ET

All Toronto Raptors odds are provided by NBA Betting Site Betway!