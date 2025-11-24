Gameday: Cavaliers @ Raptors, November 24

The Raptors are pulling in to a 12-5 record, which is good enough for currently the second seed in the Eastern Conference. They come into tonight’s contest on a seven-game win streak, their opponent? The team directly below them in the Eastern Conference with a 12-6 record, the Cleveland Cavaliers.
Raptors Outlook
Record: 12-5 | 2nd in Eastern Conference
Offensive Rating: 119.2 (5th) | Defensive Rating: 112.6 (11th) | Net Rating: +6.6 (5th)
Raptors previous results
vs Nets W 119-109
vs Wizards W 140-110
vs 76ers W 121-112
vs Hornets W 110-108
@ Pacers W 129-111
The Raptors are coming into tonight facing tough competition, as the times have been good lately, beating mostly lower-tier teams, but this game gives Toronto a chance to make a statement if they can pull off a win against the Cavs. Toronto has actually already played the Cavaliers two times in this young NBA season and pulled off a win both times, so they’ll look to keep their good run going against one of the contenders of the East. Currently on the injury report, Toronto’s only showing for Jakob Poeltl and RJ Barrett. The bench has really stepped up recently, though, as Jamal Shead is giving Toronto no doubt that he is at least their backup point guard of the future. Sandro Mamukelashvili has been proving everyone why he was the bargain of the summer in free agency, as he’s really stepped his game up to another level lately. Gradey Dick and Ja’Kobe Walter have both been inconsistent on the offensive side of the ball, but in their previous outing against Brooklyn, both shot efficiently well and gave Toronto an offensive boost.
Cavaliers Outlook
Record: 12-6 | 3rd in Eastern Conference
Offensive Rating: 116.5 (14th) | Defensive Rating: 111.9 (6th) | Net Rating: +4.6 (12th)
Cavaliers previous results
vs Clippers W 120-105
vs Pacers W 120-109
vs Rockets L 114-104
vs Bucks W 118-106
vs Grizzlies W 108-100
Cleveland enters tonight on good form themselves, as their only loss in their previous five results has been at the hands of a worthy foe, the Houston Rockets. The Cavs enter the night with a hefty injury report, as currently, there are five players on the list: Craig Porter, Lonzo Ball, Jarrett Allen, Sam Merrill, and Max Strus. That’s four starting players who have been in their lineups and are mainstays in the rotation this year. Anyways, they’ll have their star man Donovan Mitchell, who is currently averaging a whooping 30.8 points per game, good enough for the fifth-highest scorer in the league.
Game Info
Tip-Off: 7:00 p.m. ET
Television: SN
Venue: TSN Radio 1050
Starting Lineups (Projected)
Cleveland Cavaliers
PG: Darius Garland
SG: Donovan Mitchell
SF: Jaylon Tyson
PF: De’Andre Hunter
C: Evan Mobley
Toronto Raptors
PG: Immanuel Quickley
SG: RJ Barrett
SF: Brandon Ingram
PF: Scottie Barnes
C: Sandro Mamukelashvili
Injury Report
Toronto Raptors
Jakob Poeltl (Back) – Questionable
RJ Barrett (Knee) – Questionable
Cleveland Cavaliers
Sam Merrill (Hand) – Questionable
Craig Porter (Hamstring) – Questionable
Lonzo Ball (Knee) – Questionable
Jarrett Allen (Finger) – Questionable
Max Strus (Foot) – Out
|Team
|Spread
|Money
|Total
|Toronto Raptors
|+1.5 (–115)
|+100
|O 237.5 (-110)
|Cleveland Cavaliers
|-1.5 (-105)
|-120
|U 237.5 (-110)
Odds as of Nov.24, 12:00 a.m ET
