Quick Reaction: Cavaliers 99, Raptors 110

B- J. Poeltl 27 MIN, 7 PTS, 13 REB, 1 AST, 2 STL, 3-4 FG, 0-0 3FG, 1-1 FT, 0 BLK, 2 TO, 4 +/- After missing last night’s game with a back injury, Poeltl suited up in this one and made sure that Toronto didn’t have any trouble on the glass. He set hard screens and took advantage of the shots that came his way, but his movement didn’t seem to be as good as it has been recently.

A S. Barnes 38 MIN, 18 PTS, 11 REB, 6 AST, 1 STL, 8-13 FG, 0-2 3FG, 2-2 FT, 0 BLK, 4 TO, 14 +/- Scotties mid-range touch looked good early. Once again he was a blur in transition, using his rebounding as a chance to sprint in the open floor and be a playmaker for his teammates. Defensively he was all over the floor, digging in one drives, sliding back and protecting the rim, he truly covered a lot of ground.

B I. Quickley 33 MIN, 11 PTS, 6 REB, 7 AST, 1 STL, 5-14 FG, 1-7 3FG, 0-0 FT, 0 BLK, 2 TO, 11 +/- Quickley was not shy about shooting the ball tonight, and this eagerness to get attempts up was well intentioned but not really effective tonight. He had a couple of sweet finishes in the lane, but with the outside shot not dropping it lessened his impact.

A+ B. Ingram 37 MIN, 37 PTS, 7 REB, 2 AST, 1 STL, 15-30 FG, 5-11 3FG, 2-5 FT, 0 BLK, 4 TO, 11 +/- Ingram was knocking down his catch and shoot triples early. Ingram was unconscious in the second quarter, his mid-range touch was on full display and he had a beautiful turn around jumper to get Toronto the lead. Ingram was simply on fire tonight and all Cleveland could do was watch his exquisite shotmaking.

B+ S. Mamukelashvili 21 MIN, 12 PTS, 9 REB, 3 AST, 0 STL, 5-8 FG, 2-5 3FG, 0-0 FT, 1 BLK, 1 TO, 7 +/- Mamu started off with some hot shooting, he hit some back to back corner threes to tie the game up early. Mamu’s release is so quick, and he always seemed to find himself in the perfect spot to rebound tonight.

B- O. Agbaji 11 MIN, 4 PTS, 0 REB, 0 AST, 0 STL, 2-3 FG, 0-1 3FG, 0-0 FT, 0 BLK, 0 TO, -7 +/- Agbaji had a monster jam in the second quarter that rocked the arena. This dunk came out of nowhere, it seemed that Agbaji was going up for a routine layup and then suddenly he was rocking the rim.

G. Dick 11 MIN, 0 PTS, 0 REB, 0 AST, 0 STL, 0-5 FG, 0-3 3FG, 0-0 FT, 0 BLK, 0 TO, 2 +/- Gradey had a rough go at it tonight, the ball found him multiple times and there was a chance for him to knock down some open looks but he just could not find the bottom of the net. Combine missing shots with some tough defensive possessions and you get a very muted game.

A- J. Shead 24 MIN, 9 PTS, 0 REB, 7 AST, 1 STL, 3-4 FG, 1-2 3FG, 2-3 FT, 0 BLK, 1 TO, 14 +/- Shead took advantage of multiple defensive breakdowns by Cleveland, and found his way to the basket unimpeded a few times. Shead was also passing well, finding Barnes and Murray-Boyles for some good inside looks they couldn’t finish. Shead’s speed when attacking gaps in the defense was great tonight, and his interior passing was very strong.

B J. Walter 24 MIN, 5 PTS, 3 REB, 1 AST, 2 STL, 2-8 FG, 1-5 3FG, 0-0 FT, 0 BLK, 0 TO, -4 +/- Had a great dig on Mobley which led to a fast break dunk early. Walter stepped up big time in the absence of Barrett and guarded Donovan Mitchell well when he was on him. Thought his screen navigation was pretty good tonight.

B C. Murray-Boyles 11 MIN, 4 PTS, 2 REB, 1 AST, 0 STL, 1-1 FG, 0-0 3FG, 2-4 FT, 0 BLK, 1 TO, 4 +/- CMB was very physical tonight, he didn’t nt shy away from any contact and his rotations on defense were strong as well.