RJ Barrett ruled out for matchup against Cleveland Cavaliers

The Toronto Raptors have officially ruled out RJ Barrett ahead of their clash tonight for the second seed in the Eastern Conference against the Cleveland Cavaliers. The Canadian unfortunately picked up the injury last night when Toronto came out ahead with a 119-109 win against the Brooklyn Nets. The official listing is a right knee sprain, and for now, he’s only been ruled out for tonight’s contest.

RJ has gotten off to a phenomenal start to the season, as even after having a career year, he’s on pace for an even better year, as his shooting numbers have all gone up along with his points, assists and turnovers per game as well. Fortunately for Toronto, the rest of the injury report is empty, as Toronto recently got Collin Murray-Boyles back, and Jakob Poeltl was ruled out last night due to rest on back-to-backs, so Barrett will be the lone Raptor to miss the game tonight.

For the Cavaliers, the official injury report has yet to go up, but on TheScore app, they have listed six Cavaliers on the injury report currently, with the most notable ones being Craig Porter, Lonzo Ball, Jarrett Allen and Sam Merrill.

