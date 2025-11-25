NBA Cup knockout schedule released

The NBA has officially released their Knockout round schedule, as they have now announced all the dates per round.

The Quarterfinals begin on Tuesday, December 9 and continue until Wednesday, December 10. In the opening round of the NBA Cup’s postseason, the higher seed teams will host a home playoff game, and the official game times have not been announced yet for the Quarterfinals, as the tipoff times for this round remain the only uncertainty at this point.

In the Semifinals, everyone will be off to Vegas as both games will take place on Saturday, December 13, with the first game starting at 5:30 PM ET and the second game tipping off at 9:00 PM ET. Both games will be hosted in the T-Mobile Arena.

The Championship game will also be hosted at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, and the game will be played on Tuesday, December 16, at 8:30 PM ET.

Toronto have clinched Group A after coming out undefeated in a group consisting of the Cleveland Cavaliers, Atlanta Hawks, Indiana Pacers and Washington Wizards. As of now, they are the only team that has clinched a Knockout berth in both conferences, and the confirmed teams that are eliminated as of this moment are the Indiana Pacers, Utah Jazz and New Orleans Pelicans.

