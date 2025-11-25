RJ Barrett ruled out again ahead of Indiana Cup showdown

RJ Barret once again has been ruled out for the second game in a row and again it comes one day prior to tipoff.

He’s being labelled day-to-day as of now after sustaining a right knee sprain in a 119-109 win against the Brooklyn Nets. But with bad news also comes good news as currently the rest of the Raptors are fully healthy so RJ is the lone name on the injury report just like the Cavaliers game.

The Pacers are a completely different story as the Eastern Conference winners of last season came into the year without their lead man, Tyrese Haliburton, but his absence has put the Pacers in an unimaginable hole of a 2-15 record.

This will be the second of four meetings between these two sides, and Toronto came away with a 129-111 win last time out in Indiana. It marks Toronto’s last cup game in the group stages, meanwhile the Pacers will have one more after this game.

The official injury report isn’t in for Indiana, but currently on theScore app, five other Pacers join Haliburton (Achilles, out for season)with the notable ones being Johnny Furphy, Quenton Jackson, Aaron Nesmith and Obi Toppin.

All of those players have been heavily involved in the Pacers rotation, and it looks like only Furphy (ankle sprain) and Jackson (hamstring) will have a chance to suit up against the Raptors due to Toppin (foot) being reportedly out for two more months, and Nesmith (knee) will be out for at least three more weeks.

