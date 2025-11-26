Gameday: Pacers @ Raptors, November 26th

The Toronto Raptors have won eight games in a row and tonight they will look to extend their winning streak to 9 against the Indiana Pacers. During this stretch where Toronto has won 12 out of their last 13 games, they have been a well-oiled machine offensively, led by the brilliance of Brandon Ingram. But the most impactful change has been the improvements on the defensive end that came after their woeful start on defense where they were a bit too focused on pressuring the ball. Indiana sits at a record of 2-15, so it goes without saying that they have had rough go of it this year. They still have many talented players on their team, and if Toronto is not careful they are definitely capable of spoiling the party.

Raptors Outlook

Record: 13-5 | 2nd in Eastern Conference

Offensive Rating: 118.5 (6th) | Defensive Rating: 111.8 (7th) | Net Rating: +6.8 (5th)

Toronto will still be without RJ Barrett tonight and starting in his place is Ja’Kobe Walter. Walter was brilliant defensively in his first start last game against the Cleveland Cavaliers and particularly on Donovan Mitchell, and tonight he will be needed against Andrew Nembhard. Walter’s screen navigation and lateral movement will be key against the shifty Nembhard. Walter has scored 35 points over his last 4 games, which is more points than he scored over the first 8 games of the season. This recent production on offense has made rotation minutes for Walter a given every night when you combine it with his defensive ability.

Brandon Ingram dropped a season high 37 points last game, and he was in such a groove offensively it was special to see. Ingram will have his opportunities again tonight against another weaker defender in Bennedict Mathurin or Ben Sheppard. Toronto’s defense led by Scottie Barnes should also be able to limit the Pacers efficiency on offense due to their lack of spacing and ample creation as well.

Pacers Outlook

Record: 2-15 | 14th in Eastern Conference

Offensive Rating: 106.6 (29th) | Defensive Rating: 118.9 (23) | Net Rating: -12.3 (29th)

Indiana may be at the bottom of the east but they still have some tremendously talented players on their side. Toronto is all too familiar with what Pascal Siakam is capable of, but they also have Nembhard who is a good ball handler, and they have Mathurin who can heat up quickly on offense. This isn’t a game where Toronto can play with their food, as Indiana is more than capable of putting together a strong game where they get contributions up and down the roster. With Walter there to guard Nembhard and Barnes there to guard Siakam and roam the paint, things should go in Toronto’s favor though.

Game Info

Tip-Off: 7:30 p.m. ET

Television: SN

Venue: Scotiabank Arena

Starting Lineups (Projected)

Indiana Pacers

PG: Andrew Nembhard

SG: Bennedict Mathurin

SF: Ben Sheppard

PF: Pascal Siakam

C: Isaiah Jackson

Toronto Raptors

PG: Immanuel Quickley

SG: RJ Barrett

SF: Brandon Ingram

PF: Scottie Barnes

C: Sandro Mamukelashvili

Injury Report

Toronto Raptors

Jakob Poeltl (Back) – Questionable

RJ Barrett (Knee) – Questionable

Indiana Pacers

Aaron Nesmith (Knee) – Out

Quentin Jackson (Hamstring) – Out

Obi Toppin (Foot) – Out

Johnny Furphy (Ankle) – Out

Tyrese Haliburton (Achilles) – Out

Kam Jones (Back) – Out

Team Spread Money Total Toronto Raptors -9.5 (–110) -410 O 235.5 (-110) Indiana Pacers +9.5 (-110) +320 U 235.5 (-110)

Odds as of Nov.26, 12:00 a.m ET

