The Raptors are better than everyone thought w/ Caitlin Cooper & Samson

Samson Folk is joined by Caitlin Cooper to deep dive on the Raptors beating expectations.

From Samson’s piece:

“I often think of halfcourt scoring, sideline out of bounds plays, baseline out of bounds plays, things of that nature… as exercises in problem solving. Sometimes it’s an expression of dominance, of sheer offensive talent and the like, but when a team is missing that over-the-top talent, the MVP x All NBA two man partnerships, it becomes about alignment and sequencing.

The Raptors came into the game against the Pacers as the NBA’s #2 halfcourt offense (per cleaning the glass, and their highest ranking in franchise history) and as the NBA Kings of BLOB & SLOB points per possession. They don’t have the dominating offensive talent to simplify everything, they have a mish mash of players that require a bit more mindfulness when it comes to their usage. The players, and Coach Darko always slyly and deftly navigating the waters ahead of them during their big winning streak. Copious contributors. Innovation irrespective of station. Egalitarian carryin’ on.

It was a Barnes iso on Mathurin; shoulder in chest, too big, too strong, you have to foul me type of thing that put the Raptors ahead at the free throw line. A cross screen and a baby fader from Ingram over Mathurin was their next bucket.

The Raptors couldn’t expect Ingram to school Siakam in the post, and they couldn’t expect Quickley to loose himself of Nembhard, so they opted to still run through Ingram, but do so while putting Siakam through screens above the break. In general? Few advantages gained. More missed shots than made. They opted to go for a Barnes post up on Mathurin. The Pacers doubled, and Quickley missed the floater that came out of it.

The last two plays though? A Siakam catch-and-assess at the free throw line. He got by Quickley with a pump and a step through, but Poeltl came flying over to swat the shot, and the Raptors collected it before walking the ball up the court and setting the stage for Ingram.

No screens. No posts. An isolation for Ingram against Siakam where he stopped, popped, and hit the game winner.”

Enjoy the episode. Have a blessed day.