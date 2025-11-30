Gameday: Raptors @ Knicks, November 30th

On the second night of a back-to-back the Toronto Raptors are headed to the big apple to face off against the New York Knicks. Toronto’s 9-game winning streak came to an end at the hands of the Charlotte Hornets last night, but they have a chance to right the ship against the Knicks.

Raptors Outlook

Record: 14-6 | 2nd in Eastern Conference

Offensive Rating: 117.0 (9th) | Defensive Rating: 111.2 (5th) | Net Rating: +5.8 (6th)

New York will be without former Raptor OG Anunoby tonight, which hampers their defense tremendously. Without Anunoby, New York loses immense defensive versatility, help defense on the back end, and their best wing defender, against one of the best offenses in the NBA in Toronto. Toronto, led by Brandon Ingram will have numerous defenders to attack in New York, Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns specifically. Whether it be having Brunson involved in actions by running him through screens, or targeting Towns by having him guard in the pick n’roll, Toronto has many pressure points they can attack in New York’s defense.

Mikal Bridges is New York’s best remaining wing defender and will likely draw the Ingram assignment, but with Bridges having taken a step back defensively in recent years, Ingram should still be able to get to his shots comfortably. Another troubling thing about this Knicks team is the offensive rebounds that they generate when Mitchell Robinson is on the floor. Robinson is 4th in the NBA in offensive rebounds per game at 4.3, and if you give New York too many second chances, their potent offense will surely make you pay.

Knicks Outlook

Record: 12-6 | 3rd in Eastern Conference

Offensive Rating: 120.7 (3rd) | Defensive Rating: 114.0 (15th) | Net Rating: +6.7 (4th)

New York bread and butter is their offense, which has been transformed under new head coach Mike Brown. Matchup wise, you’ll likely want Walter in the starting lineup to guard Brunson, since Walter has shown some strong defensive ability against Tyrese Maxey and Donovan Mitchell in recent games. Brunson is very shifty, with an incredible first step and tremendous pivot foot work, and Walter’s lateral quickness will be key if Toronto hopes to contain him. The bigger headache in this matchup is covering Towns. Towns is a great driver, with his speed being better than most of the centers who oppose him, and Jakob Poeltl will definitely have his hands full tonight.

Scottie Barnes has shown that he can plug himself in all over the floor defensively to help where it is needed, but with as much off-ball movement as the Knicks incorporate in their offense, it will have to be a team-wide effort to nullify their actions.

Game Info

Tip-Off: 6:00 p.m. ET

Television: TSN

Venue: Madison Square Garden

Starting Lineups (Projected)

New York Knicks

PG: Jalen Brunson

SG: Deuce McBride

SF: Josh Hart

PF: Mikal Bridges

C: Karl-Anthony Towns

Toronto Raptors

PG: Immanuel Quickley

SG: Ja’Kobe Walter

SF: Brandon Ingram

PF: Scottie Barnes

C: Jakob Poeltl

Injury Report

Toronto Raptors

Chucky Hepburn (Two-Way) – Out

RJ Barrett (Knee) – Questionable

A.J. Lawson (Two-Way) – Out

Alijah Martin (Two-Way) – Out

Jonathan Mogbo (G-League ) – Out

New York Knicks

OG Anunoby (Hamstring) – Out

Landry Shamet (Shoulder) – Out

Team Spread Money Total Toronto Raptors +7.5 (–115) +239 O 231.5 (-110) New York Knicks -7.5 (-105) -298 U 231.5 (-110)

Odds as of Nov.30, 12:00 a.m ET

All Toronto Raptors odds are provided by NBA Betting Site Betway!