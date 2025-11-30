Raptors lose to Hornets in overtime

The Hornets never led in regulation, and the Raptors failed to properly close this road game in BI3’s home state.



Despite getting off to a hot start, the Raptors’ offense wasn’t generating as good looks in the second quarter. Perhaps, human nature crept in facing a 5-14 team as the Raptors got too comfortable with a 13-point lead at halftime. Dick missed open 3s, going 1-4 from downtown, but the team continues to believe in him and that’s all that matters at this point. Defensively, the Raptors struggled to guard Miles Bridges as the Hornets went on a 10-0 run to inch within two points during clutch time. Also, LaMelo Ball was a forgettable adversary, and even bigger forgettable potential Raptor.

The Raptors had been 7-2 in clutch time, but their overreliance on BI became glaringly obvious. But it’s also important to not inflate the meaning of losses during the long course of a season. When the Raptors lost to the Sixers in their first November game, Poeltl’s absence was glaring – and this hasn’t changed even though the winning record has alleviated some initial worries.



Kon Knueppel, who went 4-7 from downtown, was left wide open at the end of regulation. Either BI’s hand should have been up or the Raptors could have fouled him, but there was also plenty of time remaining on the clock.



Earlier this week, Darko said that his ‘1% better everyday’ approach hasn’t changed – early season success has not moved the season’s goalposts. Stay the course and get better everyday.



In an otherwise forgettable game against the Hornets, what matters more will be how the Raptors will bounce back on their second night of a back-to-back in their NBA Cup quarter-finals preview game without Jakob Poeltl and RJ Barrett.