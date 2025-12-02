Gameday: Trail Blazers @ Raptors, December 2

Toronto enters the night in unfamiliar territory, as they had recently forgotten how to lose, it seems like. But now two straight losses on back-to-back nights have the Raptors hunting for a win to steer the ship back in the right direction.
Raptors Outlook
Record: 14-7 | 4th in Eastern Conference
Offensive Rating: 116.1 (13th) | Defensive Rating: 111.5 (6th) | Net Rating: +4.6 (9th)
Raptors previous results
@ Knicks L 116-94
@ Hornets L 118-111
vs Pacers W 97-95
vs Cavaliers W 110-99
vs Nets W 119-109
The difference one bad game does to a team’s rankings early in the NBA season, as going into their previous game against the New York Knicks, Toronto still had a top 10 offensive rating, but after a rough outing on Sunday, it has dropped to 13th. Even though they have taken two losses recently, the defensive rating is still top six, which is a more important stat as “defence wins championships.” The Raptors had Saturday night’s contest wrapped up, it seemed like, but they gave the game away after the offence really dried up in crunch time, and it looked like even though the Charlotte Hornets were the team off a back-to-back, Toronto’s rested squad just ran out of juice late to begin this mini two-game losing streak.
Trail Blazers Outlook
Record: 8-12- | 10th in Western Conference
Offensive Rating: 113.8 (19th) | Defensive Rating: 116.3 (21st) | Net Rating: -2.5 (19th)
Trail Blazers previous results
vs Thunder L 123-115
vs Spurs L 115-102
@ Bucks W 115-103
@ Thunder L 122-95
@ Warriors W 127-123
For the Portland Trail Blazers they finished off the 2024-25 season with good momentum as they finished with a respectable 36-46 record, just 3 games shy of a play-in berth. They came into the season reuniting with long-time Blazer, Damian Lillard, who unfortunately won’t be able to suit up for them this year. It seems like their momentum came to a halt due to losing their head coach, Chauncey Billups, to a gambling case earlier this season, when Billups was accused of being a part of rigged poker games which involved the mob. Interim coach Tiago Splitter has done a good job of keeping the team up with a 7-10 record since taking over. Portland’s main man is Deni Avdija, who is averaging a stellar 25.8 points per game. Donovan Clingan leads the team in rebounding, averaging 10 a game, enters the day questionable and veteran Jrue Holiday is technically on his second stint as a Blazer after being a part of the three-team Damian Lillard trade back in the offseason of 2023. Jrue leads the team with his 8.3 assists per game and has enjoyed a bigger role since his departure from the Boston Celtics, but unfortunately for Portland, he won’t be available for this matchup.
Game Info
Tip-Off: 7:30 p.m. ET
Television: TSN
Radio: Sportsnet 590
Venue: Scotiabank Arena
Starting Lineups (Projected)
Portland Trail Blazers
PG: Sidy Cissoko
SG: Deni Avdija
SF: Kris Murray
PF: Toumani Camara
C: Jerami Grant
Toronto Raptors
PG: Immanuel Quickley
SG: Ja’Kobe Walter
SF: Brandon Ingram
PF: Scottie Barnes
C: Jakob Poeltl
Injury Report
Toronto Raptors
Chucky Hepburn (Two-Way) – Out
RJ Barrett (Knee) – Questionable
A.J. Lawson (Two-Way) – Out
Alijah Martin (Two-Way) – Out
Jonathan Mogbo (G-League ) – Out
Portland Trail Blazers
Donovan Clingan (Illness) – Questionable
Javonte Cooke (Two-Way) – Out
Scoot Henderson (Left Hamstring) – Out
Jrue Holiday (Right Calf) – Out
Damian Lillard (Left Achilles) – Out
Matisse Thybulle (Left Thumb) – Out
Blake Wesley (Right Foot) – Out
|Team
|Spread
|Money
|Total
|Toronto Raptors
|-5.5 (–105)
|-210
|O 232.5 (-105)
|Portland Trail Blazers
|+5.5 (-115)
|+175
|U 232.5 (-115)
Odds as of Dec.2, 12:00 a.m. ET
All Toronto Raptors odds are provided by NBA Betting Site Betway!