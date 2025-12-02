Gameday: Trail Blazers @ Raptors, December 2

Toronto enters the night in unfamiliar territory, as they had recently forgotten how to lose, it seems like. But now two straight losses on back-to-back nights have the Raptors hunting for a win to steer the ship back in the right direction.

Raptors Outlook

Record: 14-7 | 4th in Eastern Conference

Offensive Rating: 116.1 (13th) | Defensive Rating: 111.5 (6th) | Net Rating: +4.6 (9th)

Raptors previous results

@ Knicks L 116-94

@ Hornets L 118-111

vs Pacers W 97-95

vs Cavaliers W 110-99

vs Nets W 119-109

The difference one bad game does to a team’s rankings early in the NBA season, as going into their previous game against the New York Knicks, Toronto still had a top 10 offensive rating, but after a rough outing on Sunday, it has dropped to 13th. Even though they have taken two losses recently, the defensive rating is still top six, which is a more important stat as “defence wins championships.” The Raptors had Saturday night’s contest wrapped up, it seemed like, but they gave the game away after the offence really dried up in crunch time, and it looked like even though the Charlotte Hornets were the team off a back-to-back, Toronto’s rested squad just ran out of juice late to begin this mini two-game losing streak.

Trail Blazers Outlook

Record: 8-12- | 10th in Western Conference

Offensive Rating: 113.8 (19th) | Defensive Rating: 116.3 (21st) | Net Rating: -2.5 (19th)

Trail Blazers previous results

vs Thunder L 123-115

vs Spurs L 115-102

@ Bucks W 115-103

@ Thunder L 122-95

@ Warriors W 127-123



For the Portland Trail Blazers they finished off the 2024-25 season with good momentum as they finished with a respectable 36-46 record, just 3 games shy of a play-in berth. They came into the season reuniting with long-time Blazer, Damian Lillard, who unfortunately won’t be able to suit up for them this year. It seems like their momentum came to a halt due to losing their head coach, Chauncey Billups, to a gambling case earlier this season, when Billups was accused of being a part of rigged poker games which involved the mob. Interim coach Tiago Splitter has done a good job of keeping the team up with a 7-10 record since taking over. Portland’s main man is Deni Avdija, who is averaging a stellar 25.8 points per game. Donovan Clingan leads the team in rebounding, averaging 10 a game, enters the day questionable and veteran Jrue Holiday is technically on his second stint as a Blazer after being a part of the three-team Damian Lillard trade back in the offseason of 2023. Jrue leads the team with his 8.3 assists per game and has enjoyed a bigger role since his departure from the Boston Celtics, but unfortunately for Portland, he won’t be available for this matchup.

Game Info

Tip-Off: 7:30 p.m. ET

Television: TSN

Radio: Sportsnet 590

Venue: Scotiabank Arena

Starting Lineups (Projected)

Portland Trail Blazers

PG: Sidy Cissoko

SG: Deni Avdija

SF: Kris Murray

PF: Toumani Camara

C: Jerami Grant

Toronto Raptors

PG: Immanuel Quickley

SG: Ja’Kobe Walter

SF: Brandon Ingram

PF: Scottie Barnes

C: Jakob Poeltl

Injury Report

Toronto Raptors

Chucky Hepburn (Two-Way) – Out

RJ Barrett (Knee) – Questionable

A.J. Lawson (Two-Way) – Out

Alijah Martin (Two-Way) – Out

Jonathan Mogbo (G-League ) – Out

Portland Trail Blazers

Donovan Clingan (Illness) – Questionable

Javonte Cooke (Two-Way) – Out

Scoot Henderson (Left Hamstring) – Out

Jrue Holiday (Right Calf) – Out

Damian Lillard (Left Achilles) – Out

Matisse Thybulle (Left Thumb) – Out

Blake Wesley (Right Foot) – Out

Team Spread Money Total Toronto Raptors -5.5 (–105) -210 O 232.5 (-105) Portland Trail Blazers +5.5 (-115) +175 U 232.5 (-115)

Odds as of Dec.2, 12:00 a.m. ET

