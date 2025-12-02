Raptors 905 remain undefeated, take down Long Island Nets

The Raptors 905 have yet to lose in 2025, as they took down the Long Island Nets 120-113 on the road Monday night.

With the win, the junior Dinos improved to a remarkable 8-0, remaining the lone undefeated team in the G League.

It wasn’t a breeze, but ultimately, guard Chucky Hepburn was ice cold, hitting a nasty step-back three in isolation to seal the deal.

CHUCKY COMING IN CLUTCH!!! pic.twitter.com/7YsRG0y6Kg — Raptors 905 (@Raptors905) December 2, 2025

Hepburn contributed a double-double, finishing with 18 points, 11 assists, three rebounds, and two steals while shooting 4-for-8 from the field. The point of attack defence and passing has always been there for the 22-year-old, but it’s been nice to see the scoring touch and 3-point shot flourish over the last few games.

Like Hepburn, Jonathan Mogbo also put up a double-double while on assignment, notching 21 points, 11 rebounds, and two stocks while shooting an efficient 8-for-12 from the field. The 24-year-old even hit a shot from downtown, which is something you haven’t been able to say often.

J MO FOR THREE! pic.twitter.com/wKKmFSwaWS — Raptors 905 (@Raptors905) December 2, 2025

The star of the show was Alijah Martin, however, who put up a career-high. The 23-year-old had another strong showing against the Nets, finishing with a career-best 30 points, to go along with eight rebounds and three assists while shooting 11-for-15 from the floor.

Similar to Hepburn, Martin has shown more scoring juice as of late, and the 905 needed it Monday with leading scorer and Brampton, Ont. native A.J. Lawson out with an illness.

Alijah gives us the lead!! pic.twitter.com/UcrUY3pqmy — Raptors 905 (@Raptors905) December 2, 2025

Inserted into the starting lineup in place of Lawson was David Roddy, and the veteran filled in nicely. The forward finished with 12 points and four rebounds, filling in the gaps on both ends of the floor while converting on a long bomb in the final frame.

Roddy with 3⃣ to hold the lead!! pic.twitter.com/DrLuCCdPRe — Raptors 905 (@Raptors905) December 2, 2025

While Lawson and Patrick McCaw both missed this one due to illness, Canadian Quincy Guerrier made his season debut. The Montreal, Que. native came off the bench in his return after suffering a turf toe injury during training camp, finishing with two points, two rebounds, and an assist.

905 head coach Drew Jones called the rangy 26-year-old forward “an important part of this team,” and it’s easy to see how he fits into this high-pickup point and transition-heavy team. It wasn’t Guerrier’s best game by any means, but that will surely improve as time goes on.

For the Nets, they had multiple standout contributors, including Nate Williams. The 26-year-old guard secured his own 30-point performance, adding six rebounds, two assists, and three steals for Long Island.

Starters Trevon Scott and first-round pick Nolan Traore also made their impacts felt. The former followed up his game-high 27-point performance on Saturday with another 17 points on Monday, along with three assists and two rebounds.

19th overall pick Traore also did his thing from the lead guard spot, putting up 18 points, five assists, two rebounds, and one steal.

The 905 return home to host the Capital City Go-Go for a two-game set beginning Wednesday, before closing out the series on Friday in a school day morning game at Scotiabank Arena.