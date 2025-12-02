Scottie Barnes named Defensive Player of the Month

Today the NBA announced Scottie Barnes as the Eastern Conference Defensive Player of the Month. Barnes is the first Raptor to earn this honor since its inception in the 2024-25 NBA season.

Barnes’ tremendous ability on the defensive end has been an integral part of Toronto’s 14-7 start this season. His ability to not only shut down his own matchup but also help all over the floor is just part of what makes him such a special defender. His brand of physicality, defensive IQ, and length, make him a nightmare for opposing teams, he can guard on the perimeter, bang down low with the big men, and switch in and out of actions all over the court.

Toronto is currently top 5 in defensive rating, with a defensive rating of 111.5, and Barnes is a big reason for their massive turnaround on defense this year. Barnes tied for the most stocks(steals+blocks) during the stretch that was recorded for this award at 64 total stocks. He is also the only player in the league that had 30+ steals and 30+ blocks during this stretch which highlights his other-worldly versatility and overall ability on the defensive end.

Barnes is posting averages of 19.9 points per game, 8 rebounds per game, and 5 assists per game as well as 1.4 steals per game and 1.6 blocks per game this season. Barnes has been a brilliant defender for a while now, but it is nice that the league has finally recognized his incredible talent on that end.

TABLE Fare + Social is a vibrant food hall in the heart of Toronto’s financial district, offering a unique dining and social experience just steps from transit and the arena—perfect for pregame meals before tip-off. Open weekdays from 11am to 10pm, TABLE serves up morning treats, creative eats, and lively after-work events. With a private terrace overlooking Toronto’s elevated park, guests enjoy stunning views alongside year-round programming that includes food tastings, cooking classes, live music, and pop-up events designed to spark connection and creativity.

Follow along @Tablefood hall or tablefoodhall.com