Raptors 905 weekly preview: Can they remain undefeated?

This is a weekly piece recapping the last week of Raptors 905 basketball, before previewing what is to come throughout the next seven days.

The G League season started nearly a month ago… and the Raptors 905 have yet to lose.

It’s been a remarkable season thus far, as they have begun the year with an easily franchise-best 8-0 record, and it continued last week with a sweep of the Long Island Nets.

The first game was a typical one we have seen from the 905 this season… dominant. A 130-102 victory over the Nets began the set, as it was centre Olivier Sarr’s best game as a junior Raptor.

The 26-year-old finished with 17 points, seven rebounds, a steal, a block, and a career-high seven assists in the victory.

Alijah Martin and Jonathan Mogbo also put in shifts, as the former finished with a team-high 22 points, four assists, and three steals, while Mogbo put up 18 points, seven rebounds, four assists, and three stocks.

Mogbo and Martin were the stars of the show in the second meeting, too, especially the latter. The 23-year-old Martin had another strong showing, finishing with a career-best 30 points, to go along with eight rebounds and three assists while shooting 11-for-15 from the floor.

Martin has shown more scoring juice as of late, and the 905 needed it in Monday’s game with leading scorer and Brampton, Ont. native A.J. Lawson out with an illness.

Mogbo was great as well, putting up a double-double with 21 points, 11 rebounds, and two blocks while shooting an efficient 8-for-12 from the field. The 24-year-old even hit a shot from downtown, which is something you haven’t been able to say often.

Ultimately, the 905 are the lone undefeated team in the G League heading into this week’s games, while leading in NET rating (19.4) and defensive rating (96.9) by far, while also sitting top five in steals per game (11.9) and in field goal (51.2), free throw (80.8), and 3-point percentage (37.5).

This week features another two-game set, this time against the Capital City Go-Go, which also features a school day matinee game to close out the week.

Raptors 905 schedule for the week of Dec. 2 to Dec. 9:

Date Time Opponent Wed, Dec. 3 7:30 pm ET vs. Capital City (Washington Wizards) Fri, Dec. 5 11:00 am ET vs. Capital City (Washington Wizards)

Essentially, the only area the 905 have struggled in this season is taking care of the ball, which is something Capital City could exploit.

The Go-Go join the 905 as two of the top three teams in the G in steals per game, while the junior Dinos also sit in the top three in turnovers per game. This is something the 905 will have to mitigate, as it could snowball.

All those steals by Capital City have the team top three in defensive rating, alongside the 905, and it’s been led by wing Leaky Black.

The 26-year-old wing defender sits third in the minors in steals per game (2.8) and has had a defensive reputation since his days at North Carolina.

With two-way’s Tristan Vukcevic, Jamir Watkins, and Sharife Cooper spending the majority of their time with the Washington Wizards, it’s been Alondes Williams, Skal Labissiere, and Tyler Smith carrying the load.

Williams is one of the best scorers in the G League, averaging 21.6 points to go along with 5.0 rebounds and 3.6 assists. Labissiere isn’t far behind him, averaging a near double-double to the tune of 18.1 points and 7.5 rebounds, along with 2.1 assists and 2.6 blocks.

Second overall G League draft pick and former first-round pick Tyler Smith has filled in a lot of gaps, averaging 10.5 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 1.5 assists, though inefficiently. His and Williams’ efficiency has been less than ideal, which has helped Capital City sit in the basement in field goal (44.3), 3-point (29.3), and true shooting percentage (57.0).

This also has the Go-Go bottom five in offensive rating (103.8) and has been the main problem of the team’s 4-4 start, which won’t get any easier against a stout 905 defence.

