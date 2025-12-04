Gameday: Lakers @ Raptors, December 4

The Raptors finally got back into the win column. It’s game two of a four-game homestand as the Lakeshow are in town for what could potentially be LeBron James’ last outing in Toronto.
Raptors Outlook
Record: 15-7 | 4th in Eastern Conference
Offensive Rating: 116.2 (10th) | Defensive Rating: 111.6 (6th) | Net Rating: +4.6 (9th)
Raptors previous results
vs Trail Blazers W 121-118
@ Knicks L 116-94
@ Hornets L 118-111
vs Pacers W 97-95
vs Cavaliers W 110-99
Toronto got back on track with a close 121-118 win against the Portland as the game opened up with a Portland lead, and a Toronto run gave the Raptors the lead, but when they say basketball is a game of runs, this game was the true definiton of that as it looked all but wrapped up in the third quarter, until the Blazers started to make some big runs. Toronto survived a furious comeback attempt and a huge injury scare as Brandon Ingram left the game in the third quarter with an ankle sprain, but luckily was back out there in the fourth quarter to secure the hard-earned win.
Lakers Outlook
Record: 15-5 | 2nd in Western Conference
Offensive Rating: 118.3 (7th) | Defensive Rating: 115.3 (18th) | Net Rating: 3.1 (12th)
Lakers previous results
vs Suns L 125-108
vs Pelicans W 133-121
vs Mavericks W 129-119
vs Clippers W 135-118
@ Jazz W 108-106
The Lakers have enjoyed a 15-5 start to the 2025-26 NBA Season, even with a banged-up roster. LeBron James has returned to the lineup, as he’s only played five games so far in his 23rd season as a pro, but it looks like he will at least have one last go at Toronto at the Bank. The Lakers have been carried by Luka Doncic, as he arrived last season at the trade deadline in one of the biggest shock trades of all time. He’ll be out for tonight’s contest due to Personal Reasons, so that’s a big blow to the Lakers squad, who are also confirmed without guard Marcus Smart, who has recently joined the team. Austin Reaves has also enjoyed a career season as he’s averaging 28.1 points per game, good enough for 10th in the league for most points per game this season. Newcomer Deandre Ayton has also had a decent start to his young Laker career, averaging a very efficient 15.8 points per game on a 71.2 percent shooting rate from the field. It should be a competitive game if the Raptors are up for the challenge with one of the contenders so far in the league.
Game Info
Tip-Off: 7:30 p.m. ET
Television: Sportsnet
Radio: TSN Radio 1050
Venue: Scotiabank Arena
Starting Lineups (Projected)
Los Angeles Lakers
PG: Austin Reaves
SG: Dalton Knecht
SF: Rui Hachimura
PF: LeBron James
C: Deandre Ayton
Toronto Raptors
PG: Immanuel Quickley
SG: Ja’Kobe Walter
SF: Brandon Ingram
PF: Scottie Barnes
C: Sandro Mamukelashvili
Injury Report
Toronto Raptors
Chucky Hepburn (Two-Way) – Out
RJ Barrett (Knee) – Questionable
A.J. Lawson (Two-Way) – Out
Alijah Martin (Two-Way) – Out
Jakob Poeltl (Lower Back) – Out
Los Angeles Lakers
Luka Doncic (Personal Reasons) -Out
Marcus Smart (Lower Back) – Out
|Team
|Spread
|Money
|Total
|Toronto Raptors
|-2.5 (–105)
|-125
|O 229.5 (-110)
|Los Angeles Lakers
|+2.5 (-115)
|+110
|U 229.5 (-110)
Odds as of Dec.4, 12:00 a.m. ET
All Toronto Raptors odds are provided by NBA Betting Site Betway!