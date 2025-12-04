Gameday: Lakers @ Raptors, December 4

The Raptors finally got back into the win column. It’s game two of a four-game homestand as the Lakeshow are in town for what could potentially be LeBron James’ last outing in Toronto.

Raptors Outlook

Record: 15-7 | 4th in Eastern Conference

Offensive Rating: 116.2 (10th) | Defensive Rating: 111.6 (6th) | Net Rating: +4.6 (9th)

Raptors previous results

vs Trail Blazers W 121-118

@ Knicks L 116-94

@ Hornets L 118-111

vs Pacers W 97-95

vs Cavaliers W 110-99

Toronto got back on track with a close 121-118 win against the Portland as the game opened up with a Portland lead, and a Toronto run gave the Raptors the lead, but when they say basketball is a game of runs, this game was the true definiton of that as it looked all but wrapped up in the third quarter, until the Blazers started to make some big runs. Toronto survived a furious comeback attempt and a huge injury scare as Brandon Ingram left the game in the third quarter with an ankle sprain, but luckily was back out there in the fourth quarter to secure the hard-earned win.

Lakers Outlook

Record: 15-5 | 2nd in Western Conference

Offensive Rating: 118.3 (7th) | Defensive Rating: 115.3 (18th) | Net Rating: 3.1 (12th)

Lakers previous results

vs Suns L 125-108

vs Pelicans W 133-121

vs Mavericks W 129-119

vs Clippers W 135-118

@ Jazz W 108-106

The Lakers have enjoyed a 15-5 start to the 2025-26 NBA Season, even with a banged-up roster. LeBron James has returned to the lineup, as he’s only played five games so far in his 23rd season as a pro, but it looks like he will at least have one last go at Toronto at the Bank. The Lakers have been carried by Luka Doncic, as he arrived last season at the trade deadline in one of the biggest shock trades of all time. He’ll be out for tonight’s contest due to Personal Reasons, so that’s a big blow to the Lakers squad, who are also confirmed without guard Marcus Smart, who has recently joined the team. Austin Reaves has also enjoyed a career season as he’s averaging 28.1 points per game, good enough for 10th in the league for most points per game this season. Newcomer Deandre Ayton has also had a decent start to his young Laker career, averaging a very efficient 15.8 points per game on a 71.2 percent shooting rate from the field. It should be a competitive game if the Raptors are up for the challenge with one of the contenders so far in the league.

Game Info

Tip-Off: 7:30 p.m. ET

Television: Sportsnet

Radio: TSN Radio 1050

Venue: Scotiabank Arena

Starting Lineups (Projected)

Los Angeles Lakers

PG: Austin Reaves

SG: Dalton Knecht

SF: Rui Hachimura

PF: LeBron James

C: Deandre Ayton

Toronto Raptors

PG: Immanuel Quickley

SG: Ja’Kobe Walter

SF: Brandon Ingram

PF: Scottie Barnes

C: Sandro Mamukelashvili

Injury Report

Toronto Raptors

Chucky Hepburn (Two-Way) – Out

RJ Barrett (Knee) – Questionable

A.J. Lawson (Two-Way) – Out

Alijah Martin (Two-Way) – Out

Jakob Poeltl (Lower Back) – Out

Los Angeles Lakers

Luka Doncic (Personal Reasons) -Out

Marcus Smart (Lower Back) – Out

Team Spread Money Total Toronto Raptors -2.5 (–105) -125 O 229.5 (-110) Los Angeles Lakers +2.5 (-115) +110 U 229.5 (-110)

Odds as of Dec.4, 12:00 a.m. ET

