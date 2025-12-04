Raptors 905 grind down Capital City Go-Go, move one step closer to history

For the first time since May 2023, the Raptors 905 defeated the Capital City Go-Go, winning 123-104 Wednesday night at the Paramount Fine Foods Centre.

https://twitter.com/Raptors905/status/1996409219709624710

With the win, the 905 moved one win shy of the most to start a season in G League history (10-0), while also snapping a nine-game losing streak to the Go-Go (10-5 all-time).

Mogbo: 24p, 7r, 7s, 6a

Lawson: 25p, 6r

Martin: 16p, 2a

Hepburn: 12p, 8a, 2s

Joiner: 16p, 4a



The 905 will try to tie for the best start in G history on Friday at Scotiabank — Coty Wiles (@CotyWilesSports) December 4, 2025

It took no longer than one possession for the G League’s best defence to make its mark, as the 905 forced a shot clock violation on their opening defensive possession.

That would be a theme throughout the first quarter, as the pair of teams combined for six turnovers in the first six minutes of the game, which wasn’t a surprise given these two teams sit top three in the minors in steals and defensive rating.

Getting the buckets for the 905 in the opening frame was Jonathan Mogbo, who has been more aggressive offensively over the last three games, which is the main thing head coach Drew Jones has wanted to see from the versatile forward.

His patented paint push shot was visible early, as Mogbo finished with 10 points in the frame. Add in David Roddy’s contribution of a self-created layup and a corner three with the team also forcing six turnovers, and the 905 led 28-24 after one.

The second quarter started just as the first quarter ended, with Mogbo scoring. The first half was all his as he was everywhere on both ends, even racking up a career-high six steals before halftime. The 24-year-old finished the game with 24 points, seven rebounds, six assists, and seven steals.

https://twitter.com/nbagleague/status/1996417316901499375

Jarkel Joiner also had a big quarter, showcasing some nice footwork in the paint by snaking his way to the cup for a lay before nailing a midrange pull-up. Add in a 3-pointer, and Joiner put together a nice nine-point quarter as he and Mogbo helped Mississauga’s team go on a 21-9 run, taking a 53-37 lead with three minutes to go.

Joiner finished this one with 16 points, four assists, and a steal, his best game as a junior Raptor.

Dominated from start to finish ✅ pic.twitter.com/yUmWF2hG4H — Raptors 905 (@Raptors905) December 4, 2025

One of the G League’s top scorers, however, Alondes Williams nailed three triples to keep Capital City close, but ultimately, the 905 led 66-47 at halftime.

In the third quarter, the Go-Go were fighting through some good 905 defence, as Skal Labissiere and AJ Johnson hit late, deep, contested three’s to win the opening four minutes of the frame.

Labissiere ultimately continued to do his thing in the frame, finishing with strength at the rim while draining another long bomb to finish with 11 points in the quarter. The former first-rounder’s contribution helped cut the deficit to 15 (87-72) with just over two minutes left in the third.

It was overall Capital City’s best quarter by far, as their 32 points were the most they had put up in any frame Wednesday night, but still trailed 94-79 heading into the fourth quarter.

The second half was where A.J. Lawson, who was returning after missing Monday’s game with an illness, really started to turn it up. All night, he was running up and down the court, scoring mostly all of his points in transition. The Brampton, Ont. native recorded a game-high 25 points and six rebounds in this one.

The fourth quarter started with a Mogbo bully ball layup and an Alijah Martin three, as the home team kept up a 105-84 lead with eight minutes remaining.

Mogbo, Lawson, and Joiner continued to put the ball in the basket the rest of the way, as the 905 cruised to their ninth straight victory.

The 905 will now try to tie the all-time G League record for the most wins to start a season (10-0), as they’ll rematch with Capital City at Scotiabank Arena on Friday, in an 11:00 am EST start in a matinee school day game.