Gameday: Hornets @ Raptors, December 5

The Raptors kick off the third game of their five-game home stand as they’ll have the young Charlotte Hornets in town yet again.
Raptors Outlook
Record: 15-8 | 3rd in Eastern Conference
Offensive Rating: 116.7 (10th) | Defensive Rating: 112.4 (8th) | Net Rating: +4.2 (11th)
Raptors previous results
vs Lakers L 123-120.
vs Trail Blazers W 121-118
@ Knicks L 116-94
@ Hornets L 118-111
vs Pacers W 97-95
Toronto’s two-game winning streak came to an end last night as the Raptors lost a heartbreaker to the Los Angeles Lakers 123-120 at the buzzer.
The Raptors played really well and did have moments on offence where they were “leaking oil” as Jack Armstrong would say, but they hung in there with one of the best teams in the league all night long, just to lose right at the end. This game will mark the third game at home as Toronto will have two more in a row after this against the Boston Celtics and the New York Knicks for the NBA Cup Quarterfinals.
Hornets Outlook
Record: 6-16 | 12th in Eastern Conference
Offensive Rating: 114.0 (18th) | Defensive Rating: 119.0 (25th) | Net Rating: -5.1 (24th)
Hornets previous results
at Knicks L 119-104
at Nets L 116-103
vs Raptors W 118-111
vs Bulls W 123-116
vs Knicks L 129-101
The Hornets get their third look against this new Raptors team that is led by Brandon Ingram. The last time these two teams faced off, Charlotte made a big comeback in the fourth quarter and made a game-tying three thanks to Kon Knuepple in the corner to send the game into overtime, where they wrapped things up with a 118-111 win.
Charlotte was back to losing ways in the two games after their recent meeting with Toronto, as they lost one against the Brooklyn Nets 103-116 and one against the New York Knicks, with their most recent game at 119-104. The injury list is quite hefty for the Hornets, so we’ll see if the projected starting lineups hold up for both teams.
Game Info
Tip-Off: 7:30 p.m. ET
Television: TSN
Radio: TSN Radio 1050
Venue: Scotiabank Arena
Starting Lineups (Projected)
Charlotte Hornets
PG: LaMelo Ball
SG: Kon Knueppel
SF: Brandon Miller
PF: Miles Bridges
C: Moussa Diabate
Toronto Raptors
PG: Immanuel Quickley
SG: Ja’Kobe Walter
SF: Brandon Ingram
PF: Scottie Barnes
C: Jakob Poeltl
Injury Report
Toronto Raptors
Chucky Hepburn (Two-Way) – Out
RJ Barrett (Knee) – Out
A.J. Lawson (Two-Way) – Out
Alijah Martin (Two-Way) – Out
Charlotte Hornets
LaMelo Ball (Left Wrist) – Probable
Pat Connaughton (Right Calf) – Out
Josh Green (Left Shoulder) – Out
Ryan Kalkbrenner (Left ankle) – Questionable
Tre Mann (Right Knee) – Questionable
Brandon Miller (Left Shoulder) – Questionable
Drew Peterson (Two-Way) – Out
Collin Sexton (Left Quad) – Out
Grant Williams (Right Knee) – Out
|Team
|Spread
|Money
|Total
|Toronto Raptors
|-8.5 (–110)
|-330
|O 231.5 (-110)
|Charlotte Hornets
|+8.5 (-110)
|+275
|U 231.5 (-110)
Odds as of Dec.5, 12:00 a.m. ET
All Toronto Raptors odds are provided by NBA Betting Site Betway!