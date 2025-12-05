Gameday: Hornets @ Raptors, December 5

The Raptors kick off the third game of their five-game home stand as they’ll have the young Charlotte Hornets in town yet again.

Raptors Outlook

Record: 15-8 | 3rd in Eastern Conference

Offensive Rating: 116.7 (10th) | Defensive Rating: 112.4 (8th) | Net Rating: +4.2 (11th)

Raptors previous results

vs Lakers L 123-120.

vs Trail Blazers W 121-118

@ Knicks L 116-94

@ Hornets L 118-111

vs Pacers W 97-95

Toronto’s two-game winning streak came to an end last night as the Raptors lost a heartbreaker to the Los Angeles Lakers 123-120 at the buzzer.

The Raptors played really well and did have moments on offence where they were “leaking oil” as Jack Armstrong would say, but they hung in there with one of the best teams in the league all night long, just to lose right at the end. This game will mark the third game at home as Toronto will have two more in a row after this against the Boston Celtics and the New York Knicks for the NBA Cup Quarterfinals.

Hornets Outlook

Record: 6-16 | 12th in Eastern Conference

Offensive Rating: 114.0 (18th) | Defensive Rating: 119.0 (25th) | Net Rating: -5.1 (24th)

Hornets previous results

at Knicks L 119-104

at Nets L 116-103

vs Raptors W 118-111

vs Bulls W 123-116

vs Knicks L 129-101

The Hornets get their third look against this new Raptors team that is led by Brandon Ingram. The last time these two teams faced off, Charlotte made a big comeback in the fourth quarter and made a game-tying three thanks to Kon Knuepple in the corner to send the game into overtime, where they wrapped things up with a 118-111 win.

Charlotte was back to losing ways in the two games after their recent meeting with Toronto, as they lost one against the Brooklyn Nets 103-116 and one against the New York Knicks, with their most recent game at 119-104. The injury list is quite hefty for the Hornets, so we’ll see if the projected starting lineups hold up for both teams.

Game Info

Tip-Off: 7:30 p.m. ET

Television: TSN

Radio: TSN Radio 1050

Venue: Scotiabank Arena

Starting Lineups (Projected)

Charlotte Hornets

PG: LaMelo Ball

SG: Kon Knueppel

SF: Brandon Miller

PF: Miles Bridges

C: Moussa Diabate

Toronto Raptors

PG: Immanuel Quickley

SG: Ja’Kobe Walter

SF: Brandon Ingram

PF: Scottie Barnes

C: Jakob Poeltl

Injury Report

Toronto Raptors

Chucky Hepburn (Two-Way) – Out

RJ Barrett (Knee) – Out

A.J. Lawson (Two-Way) – Out

Alijah Martin (Two-Way) – Out

Charlotte Hornets

LaMelo Ball (Left Wrist) – Probable

Pat Connaughton (Right Calf) – Out

Josh Green (Left Shoulder) – Out

Ryan Kalkbrenner (Left ankle) – Questionable

Tre Mann (Right Knee) – Questionable

Brandon Miller (Left Shoulder) – Questionable

Drew Peterson (Two-Way) – Out

Collin Sexton (Left Quad) – Out

Grant Williams (Right Knee) – Out

Team Spread Money Total Toronto Raptors -8.5 (–110) -330 O 231.5 (-110) Charlotte Hornets +8.5 (-110) +275 U 231.5 (-110)

Odds as of Dec.5, 12:00 a.m. ET

All Toronto Raptors odds are provided by NBA Betting Site Betway!