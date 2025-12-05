Quick Reaction: Hornets 111, Raptors 86

C+ J. Poeltl 23 MIN, 5 PTS, 7 REB, 1 AST, 2 STL, 2-5 FG, 0-0 3FG, 1-2 FT, 1 BLK, 3 TO, -6 +/- He got going after a long offensive rebound that led to a push shot for his first bucket of the night in the first quarter. He was able to draw a huge shooting foul at the end of the shot clock early in the first quarter on a dry offensive possession. His defensive intensity picked up in the second quarter, but unfortunately, he got into foul trouble when he picked up his third personal foul with just over two minutes to go in the second quarter. His playmaking is usually good, but he had two consecutive turnovers early in the third quarter when he tried to force two tough passes. He did a solid job on defence and on the glass, but his poor efficiency showcases a worse night than usual for the Austrian big man.

C+ S. Barnes 31 MIN, 13 PTS, 3 REB, 5 AST, 1 STL, 6-15 FG, 1-5 3FG, 0-0 FT, 1 BLK, 4 TO, -15 +/- Started out getting the offence going with his first shot by the foul line on Toronto’s first shot of the night, and followed it with a three-pointer plus another shot in the mid-range for Toronto’s first seven points of the game. He added a nice pull-up jumper in the mid-range late in the first quarter to cap off a nine-point opening quarter, and it looked like he was on pace for another good scoring night. After a good opener, Barnes’ impact on the game progressively faded with each quarter, and he was unable to sustain a consistent performance tonight in a game where Toronto really lacked scoring punch.

A+ I. Quickley 31 MIN, 31 PTS, 3 REB, 4 AST, 1 STL, 11-22 FG, 4-10 3FG, 5-5 FT, 0 BLK, 1 TO, -12 +/- Just like last night Quickley wasn’t on the ball much early, but he got his offence going in a bunch with seven quick points late in the first quarter. He kept the good momentum going early into the second quarter with a five-point start. Finished a four-minute scoring drought in the second quarter that saw their lead slip away from it. Opened up the second quarter with a push shot on Toronto’s first possession in the second quarter and followed it up with a catch and shoot corner three. He kept it going with seven more points shortly after to carry the offensive load for a struggling Toronto Raptors offence that had no real reliable number two scoring option tonight to help IQ.

D- B. Ingram 29 MIN, 7 PTS, 9 REB, 2 AST, 0 STL, 3-13 FG, 1-1 3FG, 0-0 FT, 0 BLK, 4 TO, -15 +/- He got on the board with his third shot of the game with an impressive finish in the post over Kon Knupple. That didn’t switch his momentum, though, as he missed his next three shots after it before making two in a row to close out an up-and-down half. He came out ice cold in the second half again, as he finished with just seven points tonight on a ton of shots taken. The Hornets were sending multiple men at Ingram tonight, and they did a good job with their game plan of limiting Toronto’s go-to guy.

D- J. Walter 25 MIN, 2 PTS, 4 REB, 2 AST, 3 STL, 0-7 FG, 0-3 3FG, 2-4 FT, 0 BLK, 1 TO, -24 +/- Decent start on the defensive end, but a bad turnover on the fast break halted the momentum. He missed his shots in the second quarter and didn’t do enough to warrant being started in the second half. Offensive struggles continued in the third quarter when he missed a wide-open pull-up jumper in the mid-range before another bad miss at the rim in transition, but he made a few defensive plays in the third. He was in foul trouble late in the third quarter when he picked up his fourth foul with just over two minutes to go in the quarter and finished the night as part of the garbage time closers.

D- S. Mamukelashvili 16 MIN, 3 PTS, 3 REB, 1 AST, 0 STL, 1-4 FG, 0-1 3FG, 1-2 FT, 2 BLK, 0 TO, -17 +/- Nice block on Moussa Diabate late in the first quarter. Hooked up with a nice pick and roll with Brandon Ingram late in the second quarter to win himself two free throws. Forced a bad shot in the paint late in the third quarter with his first touch of the second half. His block was the sole highlight of Sandro’s poorest showing in his young Raptors career.

D- G. Dick 21 MIN, 4 PTS, 1 REB, 1 AST, 1 STL, 2-7 FG, 0-3 3FG, 0-0 FT, 0 BLK, 0 TO, -20 +/- Checked into the game decently early in the first quarter and scored on a nice slam dunk after a time-out drawn up play. Also won an offensive rebound late in the first quarter, so his first shift had its positives. Couldn’t capitalize on his upcoming three pointers, which were both good looks in the second half, and Dick had a similar game to his showing last night, where he had a good start but fell off as the game progressed.

C+ J. Shead 21 MIN, 9 PTS, 5 REB, 1 AST, 2 STL, 4-12 FG, 1-4 3FG, 0-0 FT, 0 BLK, 2 TO, 3 +/- Scored his first points late in the first quarter when he had a nice finish at the rim. Struggled with his shot after that to finish the first half. Started for Ja’Kobe Walter in the second half and made an immediate play when he finished a floater in transition and followed it up with a big three-pointer. Shortly after that, he drew an offensive foul on a moving screen by Charlotte, so Darko’s decision to start Shead paid dividends in the third quarter. His good start to the third quarter was the last Raptors push for the night, and his productivity dipped with the team in the fourth quarter.

Inc J. Mogbo 4 MIN, 2 PTS, 0 REB, 0 AST, 0 STL, 1-1 FG, 0-0 3FG, 0-0 FT, 0 BLK, 0 TO, -1 +/- Garbage time.

C+ J. Battle 14 MIN, 3 PTS, 3 REB, 1 AST, 0 STL, 1-1 FG, 1-1 3FG, 0-0 FT, 0 BLK, 0 TO, 0 +/- Early opportunity again after having a good performance last night, plus the injuries to the team. Got cooked by LaMelo Ball for an and one on defence early in the second quarter. He made a big catch and shoot corner three on the fastbreak late in the third quarter to cut the Charlotte lead back to 8. He had to head to the locker room after he started limping off during his last shift of the game early in the fourth quarter. Battle was announced with a left ankle sprain later in the quarter to confirm that he was done for the night.

D- C. Murray-Boyles 19 MIN, 7 PTS, 2 REB, 1 AST, 0 STL, 3-4 FG, 1-1 3FG, 0-0 FT, 0 BLK, 4 TO, -12 +/- Got his game going through the transition game, which he has been doing well lately. That was his lone highlight until garbage time, and the bucket happened as soon as he checked in, so his defensive effort and energy on the glass weren’t there like all the other nights.

Inc G. Temple 7 MIN, 0 PTS, 1 REB, 0 AST, 2 STL, 0-1 FG, 0-0 3FG, 0-0 FT, 0 BLK, 0 TO, -6 +/- Garbage time