Grading the Toronto Raptors so far

Samson Folk details the Raptors season up until this point.

From Louis’ piece:

“And so Toronto’s recent answer to their second test of the season is not permanent. That was always going to be the case. But the hope would be that Toronto wouldn’t have to face the same questions only a few days later. How does this offence function without RJ Barrett or anyone else able to bend the defence to his rim attacks? How does this offence function when Ingram misses pull-up jumpers? How can Poeltl get healthy? What does the offence have when the tempo drags slow?

These are important questions. And Toronto is about to face a much tougher stretch of schedule than it has since those first five games of the season. One way or another, for better or for worse, we’re about to find Toronto’s answers to those questions that keep sneaking up to plague an otherwise perfect season.”

From Samson’s piece:

“Speaking of that defensive playmaking, it’s the easiest thing to highlight. You’ll hear Matt Devlin bring it up on the broadcast every game. Barnes is putting up massive numbers. He is the sole NBA player with 30+ blocks and 30+ steals so far this season. Some even come in the game saving variety. He’s even in the top 10 in deflections per game. On top of all of this, Barnes is also in the top 25 in the NBA in shots contested at the rim. In that grouping, he’s one of 3 non-centers. He’s also top 10 in miles traveled on defense.

So, Barnes is not only creating a near league best amount of stocks (steals + blocks) — he’s 2nd in the NBA — those juicy, definitive playmaking stats, but he’s also near the top of the league in the quieter “this guy is doing stuff” stats. The correct read of Barnes’ defense at first blush is very much: “this guy is doing stuff.”

Enjoy the episode.

Have a blessed day.