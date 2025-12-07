Gameday: Celtics @ Raptors, December 7

The Raptors look to get back on track against an Eastern Conference foe, the Boston Celtics. Can Toronto avoid a third straight loss in its fourth out of a five-game homestand?
Raptors Outlook
Record: 15-9 | 3rd in Eastern Conference
Offensive Rating: 115.3 (14th) | Defensive Rating: 112.2 (7th) | Net Rating: +3.0 (11th)
Raptors previous results
vs Hornets L 111-86
vs Lakers L 123-120
vs Trail Blazers W 121-118
@ Knicks L 116-94
@ Hornets L 118-111
Toronto has now lost two straight games and four out of its last five games since the nine-game win streak, as they’ve been hit with the injury bug, losing starter RJ Barrett for over a week now with no return date in sight. The Raptors don’t seem to match up against the Charlotte Hornets well, as their most recent loss came against them in a Friday night blowout. That makes it two wins to Toronto’s one as Charlotte has the upper hand in the season series, where both teams have already faced off against each other three times in 26 games. Toronto now enters the matchup with two new additions to the injury report, along with RJ Barrett (out), as Immanuel Quickley is questionable with an illness and Jamison Battle is doubtful with a left ankle sprain that he picked up in Friday night’s blowout loss against the Hornets early in the fourth quarter against Charlotte.
Celtics Outlook
Record: 14-9 | 4th in Eastern Conference
Offensive Rating: 121.9 (3rd) | Defensive Rating: 114.7 (17th) | Net Rating: 7.2 (5th)
Celtics previous results
vs Lakers W 126-105
at Wizards W 146-101
vs Knicks W 123-117
at Cavaliers 117-115
at Timberwolves L 119-115
Boston has picked things up with an 8 and 2 record in their previous 10 games and have won four games in a row entering this road contest against the Toronto Raptors at the Scotiabank Arena. It will be the first time the two Atlantic Division rivals meet in the 2025-26 season, as they’ll have three more matchups after this opener. The Celtics have a decently big injury report, but the only significant one is Jayson Tatum, as he has been out since last year’s playoffs when he picked up his Achilles injury in their second round matchup against the New York Knicks. They’ve won their games against some respectable opponents as of late and have beaten two teams that the Raptors struggled with comfortably, with wins against the Los Angeles Lakers and New York Knicks.
Game Info
Tip-Off: 3:30 p.m. ET
Television: Sportsnet
Radio: TSN Radio 1050
Venue: Scotiabank Arena
Starting Lineups (Projected)
Boston Celtics
PG: Payton Pritchard
SG: Derrick White
SF: Jaylen Brown
PF: Jordan Walsh
C: Neemias Queta
Toronto Raptors
PG: Immanuel Quickley
SG: Ja’Kobe Walter
SF: Brandon Ingram
PF: Scottie Barnes
C: Jakob Poeltl
Injury Report
Toronto Raptors
Immanuel Quickley (Illness) – Questionable
RJ Barrett (Knee) – Out
Jamison Battle (Left Ankle) – Doubtful
Charlotte Hornets
Ron Harper Jr. (Two-Way) – Out
Max Shulga (Two-Way) – Out
Jayson Tatum (Right Achilles) – Out
Amari Williams (Two-Way) – Out
|Team
|Spread
|Money
|Total
|Toronto Raptors
|+2.5 (–115)
|+115
|O 225.5 (-115)
|Boston Celtics
|-2.5 (-105)
|-130
|U 225.5 (-105)
Odds as of Dec.7, 12:00 a.m. ET
All Toronto Raptors odds are provided by NBA Betting Site Betway!