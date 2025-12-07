Gameday: Celtics @ Raptors, December 7

The Raptors look to get back on track against an Eastern Conference foe, the Boston Celtics. Can Toronto avoid a third straight loss in its fourth out of a five-game homestand?

Raptors Outlook

Record: 15-9 | 3rd in Eastern Conference

Offensive Rating: 115.3 (14th) | Defensive Rating: 112.2 (7th) | Net Rating: +3.0 (11th)

Raptors previous results

vs Hornets L 111-86

vs Lakers L 123-120

vs Trail Blazers W 121-118

@ Knicks L 116-94

@ Hornets L 118-111

Toronto has now lost two straight games and four out of its last five games since the nine-game win streak, as they’ve been hit with the injury bug, losing starter RJ Barrett for over a week now with no return date in sight. The Raptors don’t seem to match up against the Charlotte Hornets well, as their most recent loss came against them in a Friday night blowout. That makes it two wins to Toronto’s one as Charlotte has the upper hand in the season series, where both teams have already faced off against each other three times in 26 games. Toronto now enters the matchup with two new additions to the injury report, along with RJ Barrett (out), as Immanuel Quickley is questionable with an illness and Jamison Battle is doubtful with a left ankle sprain that he picked up in Friday night’s blowout loss against the Hornets early in the fourth quarter against Charlotte.

Celtics Outlook

Record: 14-9 | 4th in Eastern Conference

Offensive Rating: 121.9 (3rd) | Defensive Rating: 114.7 (17th) | Net Rating: 7.2 (5th)

Celtics previous results

vs Lakers W 126-105

at Wizards W 146-101

vs Knicks W 123-117

at Cavaliers 117-115

at Timberwolves L 119-115

Boston has picked things up with an 8 and 2 record in their previous 10 games and have won four games in a row entering this road contest against the Toronto Raptors at the Scotiabank Arena. It will be the first time the two Atlantic Division rivals meet in the 2025-26 season, as they’ll have three more matchups after this opener. The Celtics have a decently big injury report, but the only significant one is Jayson Tatum, as he has been out since last year’s playoffs when he picked up his Achilles injury in their second round matchup against the New York Knicks. They’ve won their games against some respectable opponents as of late and have beaten two teams that the Raptors struggled with comfortably, with wins against the Los Angeles Lakers and New York Knicks.

Game Info

Tip-Off: 3:30 p.m. ET

Television: Sportsnet

Radio: TSN Radio 1050

Venue: Scotiabank Arena

Starting Lineups (Projected)

Boston Celtics

PG: Payton Pritchard

SG: Derrick White

SF: Jaylen Brown

PF: Jordan Walsh

C: Neemias Queta

Toronto Raptors

PG: Immanuel Quickley

SG: Ja’Kobe Walter

SF: Brandon Ingram

PF: Scottie Barnes

C: Jakob Poeltl

Injury Report

Toronto Raptors

Immanuel Quickley (Illness) – Questionable

RJ Barrett (Knee) – Out

Jamison Battle (Left Ankle) – Doubtful

Charlotte Hornets

Ron Harper Jr. (Two-Way) – Out

Max Shulga (Two-Way) – Out

Jayson Tatum (Right Achilles) – Out

Amari Williams (Two-Way) – Out

Team Spread Money Total Toronto Raptors +2.5 (–115) +115 O 225.5 (-115) Boston Celtics -2.5 (-105) -130 U 225.5 (-105)

Odds as of Dec.7, 12:00 a.m. ET

All Toronto Raptors odds are provided by NBA Betting Site Betway!