Raptors Injury News: RJ Barrett to be evaluated in one week after plasma injection

Raptors guard RJ Barrett is still sidelined with the right knee sprain injury that he suffered in the November 23rd matchup against the Brooklyn Nets. Barrett received a platelet-rich plasma injection in his right knee, which will hopefully accelerate his recovery and get him back on the court sooner than later. Barrett’s condition will be updated in a week, which means that he will be sidelined for Toronto’s next NBA cup game against the New York Knicks and potentially any subsequent cup games Toronto will play in if they advance.

Barrett’s absence has undoubtedly been a hindrance on the Raptors, as they have lost 5 out of the 8 games that he has missed. Without Barrett, Toronto is missing their best driver, and it is clear that the offense has been worse as a result of his absence. In 17 games this seasons Barrett is posting averages of 19.4 points per game, 4.8 rebounds per game, and 3.8 assists per game in 30.9 minutes per game. Over the last 8 games, Toronto has the worst offensive rating in the NBA which is the exact amount of games that Barrett has missed thus far.

Hopefully with this new treatment, Barrett will become healthy again, and help Toronto out of this rough patch that they are currently experiencing.

