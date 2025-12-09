Alijah Martin named G League Player of the Week

Rookie guard Alijah Martin from the Raptors 905 has been named G League Player of the Week for games in the first week of December.

The rookie put up 26 points, 4.7 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game during a perfect three-game week that saw Toronto collect three victories for the 905. The former Florida Gator recently made his NBA debut for the big boy Toronto Raptors during Toronto’s most recent loss at home against the Boston Celtics, when he only featured in four minutes. If Martin keeps playing like his player of the week form, you’d think his proper shot is around the corner, especially with some of the back-end of the bench members struggling for the Raptors.

Nonetheless, Martin has helped Toronto get out to a perfect 10-0 start in the G-League season as Toronto has jumped out to a two-win advantage over the Maine Celtics and Greensboro Swarm. Martin’s 20.6 points per game is currently good enough for the 25th-highest scorer in the G League, and he is behind teammate AJ Lawson, who currently ranks 7th with 25 points per game. Lawson’s G-Leauge performance has also not gone unnoticed, as he also featured in the Raptors previous outing and even put up a solid ten points off the bench for his season debut for the Raptors.

