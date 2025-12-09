Gameday: Knicks @ Raptors, December 9th

The Toronto Raptors and the New York Knicks face off tonight in what will be a little preview and taste of high-stakes basketball this year. Tonight are the first games of the NBA Cup Knockout games, where one loss can throw you out of the tournament. Toronto has not played in many high stakes games in recent years, so this will be a necessary experience for the entire roster and coaching staff. Although things have not gone Toronto’s way over their last several games, they still have a chance to right the ship and advance in the NBA Cup tournament.

Raptors Outlook

Record: 15-10 | 4th in Eastern Conference

Offensive Rating: 115.3 (14th) | Defensive Rating: 112.8 (8th) | Net Rating: +2.6 (12th)

It’s no mystery that Toronto’s offense has been on a downslide over their last 8 games, with them posting the worst offensive rating in the league during that span. This stretch has made some things painfully obvious. For starters, although Brandon Ingram is a wonderful and creative scorer, he is not a high-level playmaker, and his decision making can hinder Toronto on some possessions, especially when teams send help toward him. With RJ Barrett’s absence, Toronto is getting less looks at the rim as well.

Last time Toronto faced off against New York it was a 116-94 routing highlighted by New York’s high powered offense. In this matchup New York will have the services of OG Anunoby, who will undoubtedly provide more resistance for their defense than they had in the last matchup. All in all, Ingram just has to be a better decision maker, the ball is in his hands far too much for him to be as middling of a playmaker as he has been.

Toronto also needs more from their depth, in the matchup against Boston, Darko Rajakovic was searching for anyone on the bench who could provide any sort of spark, and he got some good contributions from Mamu and AJ Lawson, but to win tonight, he’s gonna need more from everyone.

Knicks Outlook

Record: 16-7 | 2nd in Eastern Conference

Offensive Rating: 121.7 (3rd) | Defensive Rating: 113.5 (14th) | Net Rating: +8.2 (4th)

Coming into this game, New York has won 7 out of their last 8 contests, their new and improved offense is gelling, and they seem to be hitting their stride and finally playing like they were expected to play coming into the year. Karl-Anthony Towns is questionable for tonight’s game, and if he is out, then it changes a lot for New York. With this being the most important game of the season thus far, it is likely that he will suit up though.

New York’s offense has more moving parts than it did last year. New head coach Mike Brown has placed more of an emphasis on moving the ball, and involving motion in his offense, and it is imperative that Toronto be ready for this movement. In the last matchup it was Deuce McBride’s early three-point flurry that got the Knicks their large cushion, and it was too challenging for Toronto to be able to reclaim the lead afterward. Some encouraging things happened in that game, such as Scottie Barnes doing an excellent job defensively on Towns by being physical with him and walling off his drives.

If New York wins this game, it will be because of their offense, so Toronto can’t let them jump out to these crazy leads, or else it may prove impossible to get back into the game.

Game Info

Tip-Off: 8:30 p.m. ET

Television: Sportsnet

Radio: TSN Radio 1050

Venue: Scotiabank Arena

Starting Lineups (Projected)

New York Knicks

PG: Jalen Brunson

SG: Mikal Bridges

SF: OG Anunoby

PF: Josh Hart

C: Karl-Anthony Towns

Toronto Raptors

PG: Immanuel Quickley

SG: Ja’Kobe Walter

SF: Brandon Ingram

PF: Scottie Barnes

C: Jakob Poeltl

Injury Report

Toronto Raptors

Jamal Shead (Quad) – Questionable

RJ Barrett (Knee) – Out

Jamison Battle (Left Ankle) – Doubtful

New York Knicks

Karl-Anthony Towns (Calf) – Questionable

Miles McBride (Ankle) – Out

Landry Shamet (Shoulder) – Out

Team Spread Money Total Toronto Raptors +4.5 (–115) +158 O 222.5 (-115) New York Knicks -4.5 (-105) -192 U 222.5 (-105)

Odds as of Dec.9, 12:00 a.m. ET

All Toronto Raptors odds are provided by NBA Betting Site Betway!