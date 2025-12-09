Raptors 905 weekly preview: Can the 905 make history?

If you had said back on Nov.7 that just over a month later the 905 would be undefeated and one win away from history, I would have called you crazy.

If you had said back on Nov.7, when the Raptors 905 opened their season, that just over a month later the team would be undefeated and one win away from history, I would have called you crazy.

But here we are, as the 905 are 10-0 and one win away from setting the G League record for the most wins in a row to start a season.

It’s been a remarkable campaign thus far, and it continued last week with a two-game sweep of the Capital City Go-Go.

The first game was a typical one we have seen from the 905 this season… dominant. A 123-104 victory over the Go-Go began the set, as it was the first time since May 2023 that the junior Raptors were able to take down Capital City.

Jonathan Mogbo had a heck of a game on both ends of the floor in this one. The versatile forward finished with 24 points, seven rebounds, six assists, and somehow managed a career-high seven steals in the victory.

It was A.J. Lawson leading the way in scoring, however, as the Brampton, Ont. native put up a game-high 25 points to go along with six rebounds.

It was also Jarkel Joiner’s best game as a member of the 905, leading the bench with 16 points, four assists, and a steal on 7-for-11 shooting.

The second game was much closer, but the 905 were able to find a way to close it out in a 124-120 win at Scotiabank Arena during a matinee school day game.

Two men stood above the rest in that one, as Lawson put together another fantastic game, as did Alijah Martin.

The former finished with 36 points, three rebounds, two assists, and two steals, while Martin put up 32 points to go along with six rebounds, three assists and three stocks.

Both of them earned an opportunity with the big club following these performances as the Raptors battled injuries recently against the Boston Celtics.

This week in the minors, however, features another two-game set, this time against the Delaware Blue Coats, before travelling to take on the Maine Celtics to close out the week.

Raptors 905 schedule for the week of Dec. 8 to Dec. 15:

Date Time Opponent Wed, Dec. 10 7:30 pm ET vs. Delaware (Philadelphia 76ers) Thu, Dec. 11 7:30 pm ET vs. Delaware (Philadelphia 76ers) Sun, Dec.14 1:00 pm ET @ Maine (Boston Celtics)

While the 76ers’ two-ways have been spending a majority of the time up with the big club, it’s been former 905er Kennedy Chandler stirring the drink in Delaware.

The 23-year-old has been fantastic, leading the league in assists with 10.4, to go along with 21.0 points, 3.0 rebounds, and 1.6 steals while shooting 48.5 per cent from the field and 31.0 per cent from three.

Seeing what Martin and Chucky Hepburn can do to slow down Chandler will be fascinating.

To close out the week, the 905 will play Maine for the second time this season, as Mississauga’s team will certainly hope it goes just as well as it did the first time. The 905 demolished Maine 111-75 the first go around, and it was mostly thanks to Lawson, who finished with 35 points, eight rebounds, and a whopping five stocks.

Keep an eye out for the Celtics’ two-ways in former 905er Ron Harper Jr., Max Shulga, and Amari Williams.

Harper was absent the last time these teams met, but like Chandler, the former junior Rap has been one of the best players in the G. The 25-year-old comes into this one averaging a league-high 26.9 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 4.0 assists on basically 50/40/70 splits.

The rookie guard Shulga is a smooth operator, averaging 13.9 points, 5.9 assists, and 4.9 rebounds. Meanwhile, Williams is a big body, averaging a double-double to the tune of 12.1 points, 11.2 rebounds (fifth in the G League), and 5.3 assists.

Make sure to check back at Raptors Republic after every Raptors 905 game for the recap, and now every week for a preview.