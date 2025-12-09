Raptors Rumours: Toronto named as potential suitors for Mavericks’ Anthony Davis

Shams Charania, ESPN’s top NBA insider reported today that the Toronto Raptors are one of a few Eastern Conference teams who are “potential suitors” for Mavericks forward Anthony Davis.

Charania also pointed to the Detroit Pistons and Atlanta Hawks as other Eastern conference teams being interested in acquiring the 10-time All Star, claiming that all three teams “represent high-level threats in the East and are having seasons that give hope that a player like Davis … can elevate them into a viable championship-quality team.”

Davis, an NBA champion in 2020 with the Los Angeles Lakers has posted career averages of 24.1 points, 10.7 rebounds and 2.6 assists on 52.2% shooting from the field, 29.6% from three and 79.3% from the free throw line.

With Poeltl missing time with his back injury, there is a clear need for additional size on this Raptors roster. Davis provides an obvious solution, the big man is in the top 20 in the league for defensive rebounding rate and has not averaged below 10 rebounds a game for the past four seasons. Not to mention his versatile offensive skillset and strong defensive instincts that have earned him a spot on the All-Defense team five times.

There are some things to consider in a Davis trade, the primary concern being his durability. Since winning the championship in 2020, Davis has only played in 59% of his team’s games and has already missed 15 games this season alone. There’s no doubt of his impact when on the court, but for a Raptors team that has a big man struggling with back issues, bringing another injury-riddled big onto the team may not be wise.

Another consideration is Davis’ appetite for a contract extension, as Charania reported that in the summer Davis is eligible to sign a four-year $275 million extension, a hefty price tag for an aging big man. With no extension, Davis is under contract until 2027 assuming he declines his player option that offseason. The potential of Davis’ acquisition only being a season-and-a-half rental could limit the assets any team is willing to part with in a potential deal.

Even with these concerns, it’s not as if this is uncharted territory for this Raptors’ front office. In the past they’ve shown a willingness to trade for All-Star level players with depressed value due to injury and/or salary concerns. The Kawhi Leonard and Brandon Ingram acquistions being prime examples of such trades. This feels like the exact type of trade Toronto feels comfortable making if the price is right.

With the trade deadline on February 5th, there is plenty of time to further evaluate the roster as the season progresses. At the very least it’s clear that the Raptors may be looking to strike while the iron is hot.