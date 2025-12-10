Raptors 905 set record for best start in G League history

The Raptors 905 have set the record for the best start in G League history.

A 115-108 victory against the Delaware Blue Coats on Wednesday night at the Paramount Fine Foods Centre improved the 905’s record to 11-0, marking the most consecutive wins to start a season ever.

In the deciding game Wednesday night, forward Jonathan Mogbo stuffed the stat sheet, finishing with 20 points, five rebounds, and five stocks, while shooting 8-for-11 from the field.

Rookie guard Chucky Hepburn also made his presence felt, as he has all year. He recorded another double-double, finishing with 17 points and 15 assists.

Canadians in Brampton, Ont., native A.J. Lawson and Montreal, Que., native Quincy Guerrier each finished with 17 points as well.

The 905 are now three games away from going undefeated in the 14-game Tip-Off Tournament.

The top eight teams of the Tip-Off Tournament will advance to compete for the championship at the NBA G League Winter Showcase, which the 905 have never done. These teams will then compete in a single-elimination tournament, with the winners and runners-up battling for a trophy and a monetary prize pool.