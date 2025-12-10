Top 10 Raptors Plays of the Week: Scottie Barnes impresses defensively

We’re back for the second week of the brand new series of Top Ten Raptors Plays of the Week. Let’s get into it, as this week’s games covered five matchups that went from the Trail Blazers game last Tuesday to obviously last night’s showdown against the New York Knicks.

10. BI3 gets 3 the old-fashioned way

Ingram gets us started with a nice and one finish in transition as he beats his initial defender of Jordan Clarkson, off the bounce pretty easily and finishes over old Raptor OG Anunoby for a nice play in a winning quarter for Toronto during its cup game last night.

9. CMB’s defence leads to offence

CMB’s play starts on the defensive end as he does a good job of keeping up with Jake LaRavia before swatting a shot attempt at the rim. It leads to a Battle rebound, which is quickly pitched to Barnes, and he hits CMB on the break, who is running down with a full head of steam. An important play for the rookie, as he had a good outing against the Lakers and has recently shown more willingness to run the fast break.

8. Walter’s and one on LBJ

The sophomore Ja’Kobe Walter started the majority of the games over this week’s stretch of this week’s top ten plays due to RJ Barrett still being out. He’s had mixed results in the starting lineup, but this game was a particularly good one, especially the momentum he put together after this and one play on one of the all-time greats in basketball.

7. Scottie B slams a weak hand dunk

Barnes was phenomenal this week and really good in this Portland game, too. This week could’ve been a straight Scottie Barnes top 10 plays of the week with how good he’s been, but we decided to go for versatility instead. Barnes blows by Murray with relative ease before dunking over Donovan Clingan.

6. Mamu posters White

Mamu makes another appearance in the top ten plays for two consecutive weeks as the Georgian has been struggling, but this play was too good to pass up, even if it came in garbage time. Derrick White goes up to contest a Mamu dunk attempt at the rim before quickly realizing that Sandro has a full head of steam and that nothing was going to stop him on this play.

5. Ingram’s late shot clock magic

A magical Ingram bails out a horrible Toronto possession with his late shot clock heroics. Ingram goes to work on LaRavia and is met by a second defender who comes to contest his jumper, but his spin away from his initial defender, and into a shot is just magnificent play, a professional scorer.

4. Scottie blocks Ayton from behind

Another Scottie play, but this time we’re on the defensive end, and Barnes just makes an unreal play on a much bigger Deandre Ayton. This was just one of many blocks in this game, and it got even better down the stretch as Scottie had his hard hat on against LA.

3. Shead hits the cutter for insurance

In this possession, Jamal Shead receives the ball from Scottie Barnes and quickly sees a cutting Ingram cross his eyes on the baseline. Shead hits him for an easy dunk at the rim and gives Toronto a four-point lead late in the game. A big play for Shead and Ingram, who both have had good weeks at least offensively for the Raptors.

2. Scottie ruins LeBron’s streak

LeBron has had a wonderful career filled with accolades and championships, plus owning the Toronto Raptors late in the 2010s. But there will always be something Toronto has one-upped LeBron on, as his record of scoring 10+ points in 1,297 straight games was snapped against the Raptors. This Barnes block made sure that the streak came to an end in the Scotiabank Arena.

1. Scottie seals the game with a clutch block

Last but not least, another Scottie Barnes block as he has been a monster on the defensive end of the ball lately, as he actually won Defensive Player of the Month for November, which shows you how dominant he’s been. This block was Toronto’s top play of the week as it helped secure a much-needed win in a time when the Raptors are really struggling to collect some W’s.