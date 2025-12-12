Raptors 905 keep perfect start alive with miraculous comeback over Bluecoats

Stuck 21 points at halftime and as much as 23 in their game against the Delaware Bluecoats on Friday, it appeared the Raptors 905’s G League record-setting perfect start was bound to come to an end. All good things do.

But no. This 905 team is different. They came out in the third quarter like bats out of hell and completed an improbable comeback, winning the second half 63-33 and ultimately taking the game 111-102 to extend their unbelievable start to 12-0. If they didn’t lose this game, will there ever be one that’s out of their grasp?

Jonathan Mogbo skied for a putback dunk, Jarkel Joiner stuck a tough middy off the dribble, Chucky Hepburn grabbed an errant attempt to save the ball by the Bluecoats and Mogbo finished a difficult reverse and-1 on the break. All the while the 905 stacked stops on defence, showing why they lead the G League with a 101.1 defensive rating. Hepburn drove and made a lay-down pass to Mogbo, who outwaited his leaping defender for a layup to tie the game at 88 early in the fourth quarter, and they didn’t look back.

THE @Raptors905 HAVE COMEBACK FROM 23 POINTS DOWN TO TIE THE GAME! 🤯😬



Can they keep the streak alive and improve to 12-0? Catch the Q4 action now on ESPN+. pic.twitter.com/3WncopVEph — NBA G League (@nbagleague) December 12, 2025

Even more impressive, the 905 fought back without their leading scorer AJ Lawson, who was out with hip soreness, and on a night where they were off their game. David Roddy and Jarkel Joiner came off the bench to lead the team with 20 points and 19 points, respectively, both on excellent efficiency.

Roddy splashed 4-of-9 triples and was sure-handed in the paint, finishing 4-of-6 on 2s and making good passes. He made the right plays. Joiner shot 7-of-13 from the field and 3-of-4 from three, including a bevy of difficult isolation and pull-up looks.

Jonathan Mogbo, on assignment from the Raptors, joined the parade of high-percentage shooting, going a perfect 8-of-8 from 2-point range, only missing a couple 3s. He finished with 17 points, seven rebounds and two steals.

And while Alijah Martin shot an uncharacteristic 5-of-15 from the field and 1-of-7 from 3 – he’s shooting 43 percent from deep on the year – and finished with only 14 points, the 905’s ability to prevail despite their leading scorer being out and their second-leading scorer having an off night is indicative of a truly great team.

Yet, it wasn’t one of the 905’s two-way players, nor was it one of their top scorers in the game who got awarded the chain by coach Drew Jones after the game. It was Patrick McCaw, recognized for the dogged effort he put in on defence, including a play where he forced a steal off an inbound and got the ball back for a finish at the rim amid the 905’s third-quarter surge.

McCaw certainly has the heart of a champion. And with each passing game, it seems more and more like this 905 group does too.

