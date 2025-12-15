Former Raptor Demar DeRozan passes former Raptor Vince Carter for 23rd spot on all-time scoring list

Former Toronto Raptor Demar DeRozan has continued his climb on the NBA’s all time scorer list. With a pair of free throws against the Denver Nuggets, DeRozan reached 23rd on the NBA’s all time scoring list, passing former Raptor Vince Carter on the list in the process.

DeRozan now sits at 25,740 points, which means he is only one spot below Stephen Curry who sits at 25,919 points. DeRozan is one of 6 active NBA players who is in the top 25 in all time scoring along with LeBron James, Kevin Durant, Stephen Curry, Russell Westbrook, and James Harden.

DeRozan scored the majority of his career points with the Toronto Raptors, as Raptors fans watched night after night him sink countless mid-range jumpers over his 9 seasons with the team. DeRozan scored 13,926 points with the Toronto Raptors, which is the most in this franchises’ history.

DeRozan is a 6-time All-Star and 3-time All NBA player, and at 36 years old he is still doing what he is best at, scoring.

DeRozan’s current team the Sacramento Kings are currently 6-20 and sit at the 14th spot in the western conference. On a team like this, DeRozan will have plenty of opportunity to get up as many shots as he likes, and barring health issues, he should continue to climb up the NBA’s scoring leaderboard.

