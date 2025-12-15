Gameday: Raptors @ Heat, December 15th

After a well-needed six-day break after their loss to the New York Knicks in the NBA Cup, the Toronto Raptors are hoping to get back to their winning ways against Miami on the road. They face a Heat team with a few familiar faces in Norman Powell and Davion Mitchell and their revamped offense has led to much more fluidity on that end. Toronto comes into this matchup on a four-game losing streak while Miami is on a four-game losing streak as well and both teams desperately need a win in order to stop the free fall they’ve been in over the last few weeks.

Raptors Outlook

Record: 15-11 | 5th in Eastern Conference

Offensive Rating: 115.1 (12th) | Defensive Rating: 113.9 (9th) | Net Rating: +1.9 (12th)

Toronto’s offense has flat out been failing them over the last 10 or so games. For a team whose offense looked potent during their winning streak earlier this year, this precipitous drop has been extremely off-putting. Their offense has seemed stagnant at times, and too reliant on Brandon Ingram to bail them out of ugly offensive possessions. RJ Barrett’s absence has magnified Toronto’s lack of consistent drivers, but for the offense to crater like it has since he’s been sidelined means that there are many other issues within it, such as the middling creation from the backcourt.

Miami has a great defense, and they have excellent defenders all over the floor. Their frontcourt of Bam Adebayo and Kel’el Ware is especially effective on defense, as they utilize their elite athleticism and speed to shut down any action they are in and their size to protect the paint. Adebayo is one of the NBA’s most versatile defenders and he will definitely make it tough for Scottie Barnes tonight.

Heat Outlook

Record: 16-7 | 6th in Eastern Conference

Offensive Rating: 115.0 (13th) | Defensive Rating: 111.9 (5th) | Net Rating: +3.0 (10th)

Miami’s offensive approach is completely different from what it was last season. Last year they were 25th in pace and this year they are first in pace. Their offense has become focused on getting up shots as quickly as possible, pushing the ball, and flowing seamlessly from action to action in the half-court. Toronto’s defense has been up and down this year, but with Miami having an offense that will require a lot of chasing and plenty of switching, this will be a tough task. Jakob Poeltl has not looked good on defense this season, he seems to be slower, and if this persists tonight he will have trouble guarding the young and athletic Ware, as well as Miami’s ball handlers in screening actions.

Norman Powell leads this Miami offense, and he is a very strong on-ball scorer, and with all the movement in Miami’s offense, they are constantly giving him an angle to attack, or an easy pathway to get downhill, so Toronto has to be adept at cutting him off, and the help at the rim needs to be on point as well.

Game Info

Tip-Off: 7:30 p.m. ET

Television: Sportsnet

Radio: TSN Radio 1050

Venue: Scotiabank Arena

Starting Lineups (Projected)

Miami Heat

PG: Davion Mitchell

SG: Tyler Herro

SF: Norman Powell

PF: Bam Adebayo

C: Kel’el Ware

Toronto Raptors

PG: Immanuel Quickley

SG: Ja’Kobe Walter

SF: Brandon Ingram

PF: Scottie Barnes

C: Jakob Poeltl

Injury Report

Toronto Raptors

RJ Barrett (Knee) – Out

Miami Heat

Pelle Larson (Ankle) – Out

Team Spread Money Total Toronto Raptors +6.0 (–115) +198 O 238.5 (-115) Miami Heat -6.5 (-105) -240 U 238.5 (-105)

Odds as of Dec.15, 12:00 a.m. ET

