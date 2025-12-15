Raptors 905 remain perfect, squeak out victory over Celtics

Will the Raptors 905 ever lose?

The answer to that question was not solved on Sunday afternoon at the Portland Expo Building, as the Raptors 905 won yet again, taking down the Maine Celtics 112-107 and handing the Celtics their first home loss of the season.

After setting the G League record for most consecutive wins to start a campaign ever at 11-0, the 905 have now extended it all the way out to 13-0. The junior Dinos are now one game away from going undefeated in the 14-game Tip-Off Tournament.

The top eight teams of the Tip-Off Tournament will advance to compete for the championship at the NBA G League Winter Showcase, which the 905 have never done. These teams will then compete in a single-elimination bracket, with the winners and runners-up battling for a trophy and a monetary prize pool.

It was a physical, defensive game, with both teams playing similar styles by getting out and running in transition.

The 905 executed the game plan better, however.

Mississauga’s team has shown an ability to win in multiple ways this season: they can outrun you, they can kill you with triples, or they can grind you out defensively, which is what Canada’s G team did.

They held Maine to under 50.0 per cent shooting from the field and under 33.0 per cent from distance, while forcing 20 turnovers. Compare that to the 905’s 51.3 per cent mark from the field and 44.1 per cent mark from distance, and you have a recipe for success.

Stirring the drink for the 905 was Chucky Hepburn, who the Celtics had no answer for in the second half.

The rookie two-way guard dropped a team-leading fifth double-double in this one, finishing with a team-high 22 points, 13 assists, and four steals, while shooting a staggering 8-for-9 from the field.

With Brampton, Ont. native A.J. Lawson missing his second consecutive game, the 905 had five other double-digit scorers step up in starters Alijah Martin (10 points and three assists), Olivier Sarr (15 points and eight rebounds), Tyreke Key (11 points and four assists), and Jonathan Mogbo (12 points and six stocks), as well as David Roddy off the bench.

The forward topped all reserves with 15 points, two rebounds, four assists, and a block in this one.

With former 905er and G League scoring leader Ron Harper Jr. and Keon Johnson out, it was Kendall Brown leading the way for the junior Celtics. The athletic forward finished with a game-high 23 points, two rebounds, five assists, one steal, and one block.

Celtics two-way guard Max Shulga rounded out the scoring for Maine, contributing 16 points, three rebounds, eight assists, and three steals in the loss.

The other two-way player, Amari Williams, was also effective while on a minutes restriction. The big man finished with 12 points, eight rebounds, four assists, and two blocks.

The 905 will look to go for a perfect 14-0 in the Tip-Off Tournament against the Westchester Knicks on Tuesday.

PRESENTED BY COORS LIGHT

For over 30 years, Coors Light has been more than a beer, it’s been part of the game. As the official beer sponsor since 1995, we’ve celebrated every buzzer-beater and every fan who makes the season unforgettable. When the action heats up, Coors Light is the Chill Choice, keeping you refreshed from tip-off to final whistle. Because staying chill isn’t just a play, it’s the winning tradition.

Find Coors Light near you at: Buy Beer Online | Coors Light