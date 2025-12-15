Raptors Roundup: Season in Limbo, Trade Rumours, and Cup Catastrophe

Welcome to Raptors Roundup! A weekly recap of everything going on in the world of the Toronto Raptors.

A shorter edition this week, as the Raptors only had one game and the news front was relatively quiet because of it. We’ll discuss the Raptors loss to the New York Knicks in the NBA Cup quarterfinals, take a look at the news from the past week as well as do a short preview of each game coming up this week.

Well… That was fun while it lasted. Throughout NBA Cup group play it seemed like the Raptors would be able to make a real run at winning it all. But Barrett’s injury and drawing the Knicks as a quarterfinal matchup made that idea a pipe dream.

Even so, the first quarter against New York held promise for Toronto. Brandon Ingram got off to an excellent start, scoring 17 points in the first as well as getting a couple of steals on heads-up defensive plays. The problem was that for every bucket Ingram got, Jalen Brunson took right back with one of his own. Brunson had 20 in the opening frame and Toronto had no answers, he hit four threes and carved up the Raptors’ defense. Despite that, the Raptors still took a four-point lead into the second quarter.

That would be the last time the Raptors held a lead as the second quarter was a complete smackdown by the Knicks. The Raptors offense, unable to crack the Knicks defensive adjustments put up just 13 points in the second, leading to a 17-point deficit heading into halftime.

The third quarter was better, the Raptors stayed on par with the Knicks and were able to shave two points off the lead. Ingram continued his impressive scoring and Jamal Shead hit another two threes that capped off a career night for the second-year guard.

Collin Murray-Boyles was impressive defensively, able to stop some of the easy attacks of the rim and just gummed up the lanes. His defense helped slow down the Knicks offensive onslaught and keep things tighter in the second half.

Stat: Murray-Boyles posted a +13 plus/minus against the New York Knicks, the only Raptor to finish positive.

In three of the four quarters, Toronto outscored New York by 5 points. If it weren’t for a decimating second quarter from the Knicks in which they won by 21 then this could have been a competitive game. These offensively starved stretches are a theme for Toronto of late, with far too many spans where the Raptors are unable to consistently generate offense. Not having Barrett hurts, but these droughts are also a symptom of the offense’s inability to create good looks.

When you watch other teams in the NBA, they are able to create consistent advantages with simple actions. They have players that are able to force the defense to rotate, which the Raptors don’t seem to do as consistently. If you haven’t, I highly recommend reading Louis’ piece on this, here’s a short excerpt on the skills required to force these rotations:

From 2013-14, when NBA tracking data begins, to 2016-17, Lowry ranked every season in the top 30 for drives per game and top 10 among high-volume drivers for assist rate on those drives. In 2015-16, he sandwiched right in between John Wall and Dwyane Wade for drives per game. When his drive rate slipped in 2017-18, his assist rate on those fewer drives jumped. In 2018-19, he led the league in assist rate on drives. He represented an elite shooter, passer, and driver. And ever since he left, the Raptors simply have not been able to cobble together a single player who could combine those three skills even remotely to the same extent. Louis Zatzman – Did the Raptors learn nothing from employing Kyle Lowry?

It’s part of the reason why the Raptors role players are struggling this year, they aren’t getting shots in good situations or rhythm. It undoubtedly impacts their ability to find any consistency, and while you can argue that they simply need to hit the shots they do get, that’s much easier said than done.

With trade season quickly approaching, the rumours are starting to fly and this year seem to be focused on Giannis Antetokounmpo and Anthony Davis. Shams Charania reported on Monday ahead of the Knicks game that the Raptors were potential suitors for the 2020 NBA Champion. I wrote my thoughts on a potential Davis trade that day and will share them with you here:

With Poeltl missing time with his back injury, there is a clear need for additional size on this Raptors roster. Davis provides an obvious solution, the big man is in the top 20 in the league for defensive rebounding rate and has not averaged below 10 rebounds a game for the past four seasons. Not to mention his versatile offensive skillset and strong defensive instincts that have earned him a spot on the All-Defense team five times. There are some things to consider in a Davis trade, the primary concern being his durability. Since winning the championship in 2020, Davis has only played in 59% of his team’s games and has already missed 15 games this season alone. There’s no doubt of his impact when on the court, but for a Raptors team that has a big man struggling with back issues, bringing another injury-riddled big onto the team may not be wise. Another consideration is Davis’ appetite for a contract extension, as Charania reported that in the summer Davis is eligible to sign a four-year $275 million extension, a hefty price tag for an aging big man. With no extension, Davis is under contract until 2027 assuming he declines his player option that offseason. The potential of Davis’ acquisition only being a season-and-a-half rental could limit the assets any team is willing to part with in a potential deal. Even with these concerns, it’s not as if this is uncharted territory for this Raptors’ front office. In the past they’ve shown a willingness to trade for All-Star level players with depressed value due to injury and/or salary concerns. The Kawhi Leonard and Brandon Ingram acquisitions being prime examples of such trades. This feels like the exact type of trade Toronto feels comfortable making if the price is right. With the trade deadline on February 5th, there is plenty of time to further evaluate the roster as the season progresses. At the very least it’s clear that the Raptors may be looking to strike while the iron is hot. Camden MacMillan – Raptors Rumours: Toronto named as potential suitors for Mavericks’ Anthony Davis

I would not be against a trade, though I think the cost for Davis may not be right for Toronto at this time. Samson and Louis spent time discussing what the Raptors may need in a trade and went over potential trade candidates in the latest episode of Bald Don’t Lie (a fantastic listen if you haven’t checked it out by the way).

The Raptors 905 have set the record for the best start in G League history. A 115-108 victory against the Delaware Blue Coats on Wednesday night at the Paramount Fine Foods Centre improved the 905’s record to 11-0, marking the most consecutive wins to start a season ever. In the deciding game Wednesday night, forward Jonathan Mogbo stuffed the stat sheet, finishing with 20 points, five rebounds, and five stocks, while shooting 8-for-11 from the field. Coty Wiles – Raptors 905 set record for best start in G League history

Since that game, the Raptors 905 have won an additional two games, and stand at 13-0 on the season.

Raptor of the Week

With only one game this week, I have decided not to name a Raptor of the Week. It would kind of defeat the purpose of the award as it’s based on week-long consistency rather than one performance. Though shoutout to Ingram, Shead, and Murray-Boyles for their performances in the Cup game.

Looking Ahead

Monday, December 15th – Raptors @ Heat | 7:30pm on TSN

This will be the first time seeing Miami’s unique Pick n’ Roll-less offense, will be an interesting test for the Raptors defense. On the other end, Miami is one of the top defenses in the league and with Barrett ruled out I don’t know how Toronto is going to score enough to win. Hopefully the week off gave them time to prepare something!

Thursday, December 18th – Raptors @ Bucks | 8:00pm on TSN

The Raptors third matchup with the Milwaukee Bucks, though the first one without Antetokounmpo. Since Antetokounmpo’s injury, the Bucks have managed to stay afloat and even stole a win against the Boston Celtics this week. However there’s no doubt that things will be easier for Toronto without an MVP and DPOY on the floor. Kevin Porter Jr. has been one of the main reasons for the Bucks success, he’s averaging 24 points a night since the injury. Containing drives will be key for the Raptors to win this one, but I think they have a real chance at it, at least I would hope so.

Saturday, December 20th – Celtics @ Raptors | 7:00pm on TSN

We all saw how the last game went, the Raptors had a valiant comeback effort that ultimately fell short. If the Raptors can prevent Boston from getting out to a big lead they can absolutely win this (duh). Going into it they have to understand that Boston wants to shoot threes, and try to make those shots as difficult as possible. Boston also gives up a ton of above-the-break threes, the Raptors just need to shoot them, and preferably make them. The three-point attempt differential was massive in the last game, with Boston shooting 47 and Toronto just 22. The Celtics almost made as many threes as the Raptors attempted, change that math and you have a much easier job.

Sunday, December 21st – Raptors @ Nets | 6:00pm on TSN

I don’t care what else happens this week, you have to win this game. It feels like a trap game, coming on the second night of a back-to-back but you have to win it. Brooklyn is still one of the worst defenses in the league and Toronto needs to take advantage of that fact. It’s unclear if Barrett will be back or if Poeltl will play in this leg of the back-to-back but I don’t care. Just win.

Record Prediction: 2-2 (Win against the Nets and take just one of the other three and I’m happy)

That’s it for another week of Raptors Roundup, thank you for reading! Happy Monday and have a wonderful week!

