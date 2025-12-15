Raptors Rumour Report: Toronto likely to make trade before trade deadline per Lewenberg

This has been a season of ups and downs for Toronto thus far, and although this is a group that hasn’t been together very long, Toronto is reportedly highly likely to make a trade before this years trade deadline according to TSN Sports Josh Lewenberg.

The unofficial start of trade season is here and the likelihood of the Raptors making a move between now and the Feb. 5 deadline is high. Their most glaring area of need is clear (a big), but are they looking to make a big splash. My pre-game report on @TSN_Sports: pic.twitter.com/9HShO0jey9 — Josh Lewenberg (@JLew1050) December 16, 2025

Toronto is looking to add front-court depth behind Jakob Poeltl, and they have even been linked to star front court players such as Anthony Davis. The potential front court depth pieces Toronto has been linked to are Daniel Gafford of the Dallas Mavericks, and Goga Bitazde of the Orlando Magic. With Poeltl looking like he’s taken somewhat of a step back this season along with his injury issues, it seems that Toronto may look to address this with a trade.

Toronto could potentially offer Gradey Dick or Ochai Agbaji in one of these moves, but thus far no serious offers have been made. Toronto is also looking to get under the tax so they may make some salary cutting moves around the deadline as well. Toronto does not seem to be locked into making a big splash move, but they are no strangers to taking on stars with injury history.

They are still evaluating this team, but they recognize that the front court depth or lack thereof needs to be addressed.

