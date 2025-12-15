Raptors Injury News: RJ Barrett inching closer to returning

We have a huge news update from the Toronto Raptors as the team announced that RJ Barrett will start “return-to-play activities” this week. Michael Grange also reported that Barrett received a PRP injection a week ago to deal with the knee sprain.

Raptors announce that RJ Barrett will return to basketball activities this week after having a PRP injection a week ago. Barrett has been out of the lineup with a knee sprain since Nov. 24th. — Michael Grange (@michaelgrange) December 15, 2025

This probably means he will start practicing once again, and it looks like the return of Toronto’s second-highest scorer is just around the corner, which is great for Toronto, as they have really struggled without Barrett to pick up wins. RJ was last on the court almost a whole month ago, on November 23, when Toronto secured a 119-109 win to give them their 12th win. Toronto has posted a three-win and six-loss record post-Barrett’s injury.

The update also featured news on Jamison Battle, who is probable due to a rolled ankle. He was becoming a consistent part of the rotation for the first time this season, posting 10+ minutes in his last three outings, but unfortunately, he missed the previous two games due to an ankle injury—another positive update on a Toronto Raptor.

Lastly, Jonathan Mogbo will be available for the matchup against the Miami Heat tonight. He’s been back and forth between the 905 and the Raptors, which tells you what you need to know about his rotation status as he picks up minutes here and there if there is an injury to Jakob Poeltl or Sandro Mamukelashvili, usually. The rest of the two ways are all with the 905 at the moment in the G-League.

