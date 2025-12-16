Raptors 905 weekly preview: Chasing perfection

This is a weekly piece recapping the last week of Raptors 905 basketball, before previewing what is to come throughout the next seven days.

This is a weekly piece recapping the last week of Raptors 905 basketball, before previewing what is to come throughout the next seven days.

I started the last preview by saying that if you had told me back on Nov. 7, when the Raptors 905 opened their season, that just over a month later the team would be undefeated and one win away from history, I would have called you crazy.

Well, a week later and the 905 have not only made history, but remain undefeated with a perfect 13-0 record, and are one win away from a flawless 14-game Tip-Off Tournament.

They got here after three wins last week, by sweeping a pair of games against the Delaware Blue Coats, before finishing off the week with a win against the Maine Celtics.

The first game saw the 905 grind out a 115-108 victory over Delaware at home, setting the G League record for most consecutive wins to start a campaign ever at 11-0. They were overshadowed by the Oklahoma City Thunder, however, who tied the 2016 Golden State Warriors for the best start in NBA history at 24-1, a mere five minutes later.

It was versatile forward Jonathan Mogbo leading the way for the Sauga squad in that one, as the 24-year-old finished tied for a game-high 20 points to go along with five rebounds, and five stocks, while shooting 8-for-11 from the field.

Rookie guard Chucky Hepburn also made his presence felt, as he has all year. The 22-year-old put up 17 points, 15 assists, and three steals, recording his fourth double-double this season.

The 905 made it 12-0 against the same team, in the same place, at the same time, the very next day, taking down the Blue Coats once again, 111-102.

Down by as many as 21 in this one, the 905 outscored the Blue Coats 63-33 in the second half, and ultimately completed an improbable comeback to remain undefeated.

The junior Dinos closed out the week by hitting the road and handing Maine their first home loss of the season, squeaking out a 112-107 win.

Stirring the drink for the 905 was Hepburn once again, who the Celtics had no answer for in the second half.

The rookie two-way guard dropped a team-leading fifth double-double in this one, finishing with a team-high 22 points, 13 assists, and four steals, while shooting a staggering 8-for-9 from the field.

This week, however, will feature the conclusion to the Tip-Off Tournament against the Westchester Knicks, before the team flies down to Orlando, Fla., to compete in the NBA G League Winter Showcase.

The top eight teams in the Tip-Off Tournament, which the junior Dinos are locked in for, will advance to compete for the championship at the showcase, which the 905 will be doing for the first time ever. These teams will then compete in a single-elimination bracket, with the winners and runners-up battling for a trophy and a monetary prize pool.

Raptors 905 schedule for the week of Dec. 15 to Dec. 22:

Date Time Opponent Tue, Dec. 16 11:00 am ET vs. Westchester (New York Knicks) Dec. 19-22 TBD Winter Showcase

There is only one confirmed matchup this week, and you would think it would be a walk in the park for the first-place 13-0 905 against the last-place 1-12 Westchester Knicks.

These teams have matched up already, however, and it wasn’t easy. The 905 barely earned their fourth victory of 2025 with a three-point win over the Knicks.

In that one, Mississauga’s team was led by 22 points from A.J. Lawson, who added four assists and four steals to the stat sheet, while centre Olivier Sarr added 18 points, four rebounds, two assists, and a steal in the victory.

For the Knicks, all three two-way players in Tosan Evbuomwan, Trey Jemison, and Kevin McCullar were inactive for the team in their latest contest, so it remains to be seen if they will play against the 905 on Tuesday.

Evbuomwan would especially be a big loss for Westchester, as the forward scored a game-high 23 points, nine rebounds, and two blocks the last time these two met.

Dink Pate is someone you could keep an eye on; however, putting up a game-high 26 points in the Knicks’ last game against the Long Island Nets, while also putting up 19 against the 905. This year, the 19-year-old is averaging 17.4 points, 6.6 rebounds, 5.0 assists, and 1.0 steals.

Make sure to check back at Raptors Republic after every Raptors 905 game for the recap, and now every week for a preview.

PRESENTED BY COORS LIGHT

For over 30 years, Coors Light has been more than a beer, it’s been part of the game. As the official beer sponsor since 1995, we’ve celebrated every buzzer-beater and every fan who makes the season unforgettable. When the action heats up, Coors Light is the Chill Choice, keeping you refreshed from tip-off to final whistle. Because staying chill isn’t just a play, it’s the winning tradition.

Find Coors Light near you at: Buy Beer Online | Coors Light