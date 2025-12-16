Raptors Rumour Report: Toronto interested in Anthony Davis, Domantas Sabonis

It’s starting to feel like February as all these trade rumours have been flying in about potential trade targets for the Toronto Raptors. After yesterday’s news of Raptors potentially being interested in Daniel Gafford, Goga Bitadze, and Anthony Davis, a new name has emerged. A big man out of Lithuania, could it be Jonas Valanciunas? Nope, it’s the other Lithuanian big of Domantas Sabonis.

The Toronto Raptors are showing interest in Domantas Sabonis and Anthony Davis, per @JakeLFischer



“The business Toronto is ultimately willing to conduct before the February trade buzzer will likely come down to how good the 16-11 Raptors still are as that deadline draws closer.… pic.twitter.com/WNv2spHHK7 — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) December 16, 2025

It seems like the Center is the area of need for Toronto, as Jakob Poeltl has been riddled with injuries so far to start this year, as he often rests on one leg of a back-to-back. His numbers have also dropped from last year, which was to be expected with the arrival of Brandon Ingram. The Raptors are still keeping options open to improve the front court, as even if they can land a backup big that offers more size than Sandro Mamukelashvili (who has been amazing, just a bit undersized for the Center position) than that could really help the team out as whenever Poeltl is out of the lineup Toronto usually gets dominated both on the offensive and defensive glass.

Sabonis has featured in 11 games for a struggling Sacramento Kings and averaged 17.2 points, 12.3 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game so far. The 11 games out of 26 possible outings is a bit of a concern, though, as Sabonis has been injured for a good part of the season so far, but perhaps that’s the Kings protecting their asset, as they are nowhere near the playoff picture for the Western Conference so far.

Davis has also featured in 11 games for a slightly better Dallas Mavericks team that is tied with wins for the last spot of the play-in tournament. Although both are injury-prone, they bring great value if they can stay healthy, especially Davis, as he has the championship experience from his title run with the Los Angeles Lakers in the infamous bubble during the COVID-19 pandemic. The former Laker has averaged 20 points, 10.5 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game and also brings defensive energy with averages of 1.4 steals and 1.6 blocks per game.

