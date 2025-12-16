The Raptors are figuring out their identity

Samson Folk & Trevon Heath detail the latest in the Raptors realm.

From Louis’ piece:

“Toronto wasn’t perfect. For long stretches, it wasn’t even good. But it never let go of the rope, and it always found answers when the Heat asked questions.

For the last weeks without Barrett, too often those two qualities have been absent. Too often the team has quit a game after facing adversity. Too often the bench hasn’t risen to the occasion, or starters haven’t found their way into it after starting slow. None of that was the case here. Few Raptors may have played their best games, but neither did any fail to contribute in one way or another. The bench found its way to won minutes. The shooters hit shots, even after initial misses. The defence threshed and sawed and choked the Heat for 48 minutes. The Raptors aren’t going to be perfect without Barrett. But they can win games.

Rest did Toronto well. Now for Darko Rajakovic and his squad, it’s time for the Raptors to prove that this level of consistency can maintain, even if the team isn’t able to access its top-end speed without Barrett. Fortunately, he will be back soon. For the first time in weeks, the Raptors finally see some light at the end of the tunnel.”

From Samson’s piece:

“A word of optimism? I’ve covered the Pacers the last two seasons. I was there for the Finals. That Pacers team turned their season around with the practices they got to have during the time off they had after getting ousted in the NBA Cup. That’s not to say the Raptors are a sleeping dragon Finals team, just that if there are *changes that could work* we’ll likely see them implemented after this stretch, and once the team is back healthy.”

Have a blessed day.