The Toronto Tempo reveal jerseys for inaugural season

It looks like Toronto will soon be flooded by bordeaux and white.

Toronto Tempo fans are one step closer to knowing what their team will look like come May.

Both the home and away uniform styles were released by the team on social media on Tuesday morning. There is also a pop-up jersey unveiling to be held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday at the Toronto Eaton Centre.

The first uniform is a rich bordeaux colour with “Toronto” written in block white lettering and thin white stripes outlining the edges. The side of the uniform features the thick-to-thin striped design found on the end of the Tempo logo. There are six lines in this configuration that represent Toronto’s six boroughs and the fans, who the Tempo say are the sixth player in every game. These are referred to as “the speed lines.” The Tempo’s secondary colour, borealis blue, outlines the lettering on the front of the jersey.

The second jersey is white with bordeaux for the block “Tempo” lettering on the front and trim around the edges. It also features elements of the Tempo logo’s “speed lines” on the sides and borealis blue outlines for the lettering.

The colours featured in the jersey, and the Tempo logo, were all announced in December 2024 after a name leak on the WNBA website forced the team to reveal these assets early. These jerseys were also designed on a similar timeline — they were decided in over a year ago in November — but were kept under wraps while waiting for production timelines to complete.

WNBA teams usually have three sets of jerseys, the Heroine (home), the Explorer (away), and the Rebel (alternate). Typically the Heroine jerseys are not for sale, but the Explorer is available to fans. Fans will be able to make their first uniform purchases starting in January. The Tempo have yet to reveal their Rebel shirts.

The uniform announcement comes just over a month after the team shared the hiring of their first head coach, Sandy Brondello.

By this time last year, the WNBA’s most recent expansion team, the Golden State Valkyries, had already selected some players through the expansion draft, however the Tempo are on a different schedule in their inaugural season because they are are waiting on a new collective bargaining agreement.

The team will make its debut in May at Coca-Cola Coliseum where they will play most of their 2026 home games with a few exceptions for games in Montreal and Vancouver.

