“… As the starting point guard, it’s my job to take the bullets.”: VanVleet to Hello and Welcome

On Monday’s edition of Hello and Welcome, hosts Will Lou and Alex Wong had the opportunity to interview former Raptor All-Star, NBA Champion, and NBA Finals MVP vote recipient Fred VanVleet. I highly recommend anyone who hasn’t yet watched or listened to do so. VanVleet provides an incredibly candid interview on his departure from Toronto as well as the championship season.

When asked about his final season with the Raptors, VanVleet spoke on how things aren’t always as they seem:

“ … And it’s just like ‘Freddy don’t pass the ball. He’s selfish and he’s trying to get paid’. That’s what it boiled down to. And I’m just sitting there like, “All right, fuck it.” You know what I’m saying? And it is what it is. And in a vacuum, me, Pascal, OG, Scottie, Jakob and Gary Trent and with some young guys, Precious and like that’s in the East. Shit that’s a top four team. You know what I’m saying? But like you underperform. There’s so much more to the game than just the paper. And you got to have the right vibe. The culture is everything. Your habits on a daily basis. And the business and the management also plays a huge factor, especially in today’s world. So I just think that that shit was kind of unraveling as we were going. And as fans, you’re watching the game and you’re following the the commentary as it goes and it’s like that’s where your focus is. But a lot of times it’s a lot of shit going on behind the scenes that people don’t know about. And as the starting point guard, it’s my job to take the bullets. It’s not my job to stand up and say, “Well, this is what’s actually going on.”“

Later when speaking on facing criticism from segments of the fan base before his departure VanVleet had this to say: